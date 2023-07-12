ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2024 Class 10: CISCE Biology Sample Paper, Download PDF

Biology Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE: Get here the newly released ICSE Class 10 Biology sample paper 2024 with the solution. Download the 2024 specimen paper and solution PDF.

ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2024 for Class 10: Specimen question papers are the sample papers that the educational board releases for its students to prepare better for the board exams. CISCE is one of the national educational boards that adheres to delivering high-quality education to students. This board has already released its revised syllabus for ICSE and ISC, which you can check from ICSE and ISC Revised Syllabus PDFs 2023–24. Now, the board has also published its specimen or sample papers for ICSE Class 10 students. These ICSE sample papers are based on the board exam pattern and thus are a great reference to prepare for the ICSE Class 10 board exams in 2024.

In this article, the ICSE Class 10 Biology sample paper is provided, which is in the language as published by CISCE on its official website. Students can refer to the specimen paper for class 10 ICSE Biology and download the freely available PDF.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Sample Paper General Guidelines

According to CISCE the ICSE Class 10 Biology paper will follow the below-mentioned guidelines.

Maximum Marks: 80

Time allowed: Two hours

Answers to this Paper must be written on the paper provided separately.

You will not be allowed to write during first 15 minutes. This time is to be spent in reading the question paper.

The time given at the head of this Paper is the time allowed for writing the answers.

Section A is compulsory. Attempt any four questions from Section B.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ]

ICSE Class 10 Biology Specimen Paper 2024

SECTION A (Attempt all questions from this Section.)

Question 1 Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.

(Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.)

(i) Loss of water as droplets from the hydathodes is called:

(a) Transpiration

(b) Bleeding

(c) Guttation

(d) Evaporation

(ii) Synthesis phase in the cell cycle is called so, because of the synthesis of more:

(a) Glucose

(b) Proteins

(c) RNA

(d) DNA

(iii) While playing with his friends, Peter inserted a stick into his ear. He lost his hearing due to the rupture of:

(a) Ear drum

(b) Pericardium

(c) Cornea

(d) Pinna

(iv) The prime source of Chloro fluorocarbons is:

(a) Vehicular emissions

(b) Refrigeration equipment

(c) Sewage

(d) Effuents

(v) Oxygenated blood to heart is supplied by:

(a) Hepatic artery

(b) Coronary artery

(c) Renal artery

(d) Pulmonary artery

(vi) Assertion (A): There is frequent urination in summer than in winter.

Reason (R): In summer we lose a lot of water as sweat, so the kidneys reabsorb more water. Hence, urine formed is less in summer than in winter.

(a) Both A and R are True

(b) Both A and R are False

(c) A is True and R is False

(d) A is False and R is True





(vii) The age restrictions for marriage for boys and girls by law in India is:

(a) Boys 18 years, Girls 21 years

(b) Boys 17 years, Girls 16 years

(c) Boys 21 years, Girls 18 years

(d) Boys 20 years, Girls 17 years

(viii) Hari is fond of watching the fish in an aquarium. So, he set up an aquarium in his house. Along with a number of fresh water fish, he also placed a clown fish which is a salt water fish. After few hours, the clown fish was found dead and floating on water. This was due to:

(a) Endosmosis

(b) Exosmosis

(c) Osmoregulation

(d) Excretion

(ix) The solvent used for dissolving chlorophyll while testing a leaf for starch is:

(a) Sodium hydroxide

(b) Lime water

(c) Water

(d) Ethyl alcohol

(x) The structure related to storage and maturation of sperms in a human male is:

(a) Epididymis

(b) Epidermis

(c) Epithelium

(d) Endothelium

(xi) A sequence of DNA has 200 nitrogenous base pairs, of which 100 are ThymineAdenine pairs. What is the number of Cytosine-Guanine pairs in this sequence:

(a) 50

(b) 200

(c) 100

(d) 25

(xii) The stress hormone in plants which functions during a drought is:

(a) Auxins

(b) Abscisic acid

(c) Ethylene

(d) Cytokinins

(xiii) Compressed natural gas (CNG) is proposed to be a better alternative to fossil fuel Which of the following reasons makes it a better alternative? P. Combustion leaves little or no residue Q. Absence of Carbon in CNG R. Easily available.

(a) Only P

(b) Only Q

(c) Only P and R

(d) Only Q and R

(xiv) The ground substance present in chloroplast is:

(a) Stoma

(b) Stroma

(c) Grana

(d) Thylakoids

Read: ICSE, ISC All Subject Sample Papers 2024

(xv) Lata wanted to cross the road. She looked on either side of the road and then walked across to the other side of the road. Which of the following is/are involved in the process described above?

Cerebrum Cerebellum Skeletal muscles Medulla Oblongata

(a) Only 3

(b) Only 1 and 3

(c) Only 1, 3 and 4

(d) Only 1, 2 and 3

To check further questions click on the link below.

Also Read: