ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Geography Paper Pattern 2024: Get ICSE Class 10 Geography marking scheme and board exam question paper pattern for academic year 2023-2024 and access through the direct links of all the important study material and resources.

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2024 will consist of a theory paper and a practical examination. The theory paper will be a 2-hour exam worth 80 marks, divided into two sections: Section A, which is compulsory, and Section B, where students have a choice between questions. The practical exam will carry 20 marks. In this article, students can get the complete list of ICSE class 10 Geography syllabus, specimen paper, previous year questions and important exam tips.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2024 Overview

Important: ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates, Time Table

Specifics Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website www.cisce.org Exam Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) Class 10 Exam Mode Offline, Pen-Paper Mode Subject Geography Medium English Time Duration 2 Hours Theory Paper 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total Marks 100

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name Geography Theory paper 80 Internal Assessment 20 Time allowed 2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write) Number of parts 2 (Part 1 and Part 2) Number of Questions to Attempt Part 1 Map Work - Compulsory Part 2 Geography - Any 5 Part 1 Map Work 30 Marks Part 2 Geography 50 Marks

ICSE Class 10 Geography Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment

Internal Assessment through Practical or P project Work carries 20 marks.

Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Geography

Examiner Marks Internal Examiner / Subject Teacher 10 External Examiner 10 Total: 20 Marks

Important ICSE Class 10 Geography Study Material





