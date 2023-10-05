ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Geography Paper Pattern 2024: Get ICSE Class 10 Geography marking scheme and board exam question paper pattern for academic year 2023-2024 and access through the direct links of all the important study material and resources.

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2024 will consist of a theory paper and a practical examination. The theory paper will be a 2-hour exam worth 80 marks, divided into two sections: Section A, which is compulsory, and Section B, where students have a choice between questions. The practical exam will carry 20 marks. In this article, students can get the complete list of ICSE class 10 Geography syllabus, specimen paper, previous year questions and important exam tips.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2024 Overview

Important: ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates, Time Table

Specifics

Details

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) 

Official Website

www.cisce.org

Exam

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE)

Class 

10

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen-Paper Mode

Subject

Geography 

Medium

English

Time Duration

2 Hours

Theory Paper

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

20 Marks

Total Marks

100

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Paper Name

Geography 

Theory paper

80

Internal Assessment

20

Time allowed

2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write)

Number of parts

2 (Part 1 and Part 2)

Number of Questions to Attempt

Part 1 Map Work - Compulsory

Part 2 Geography - Any 5

Part 1 Map Work

30 Marks

Part 2 Geography

50 Marks

ICSE Class 10 Geography Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment

Internal Assessment through Practical or P project Work carries 20 marks.

Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Geography

Examiner

Marks

Internal Examiner / Subject Teacher

10

External Examiner

10

Total: 20 Marks

Important ICSE Class 10 Geography Study Material



