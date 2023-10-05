ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2024 will consist of a theory paper and a practical examination. The theory paper will be a 2-hour exam worth 80 marks, divided into two sections: Section A, which is compulsory, and Section B, where students have a choice between questions. The practical exam will carry 20 marks. In this article, students can get the complete list of ICSE class 10 Geography syllabus, specimen paper, previous year questions and important exam tips.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2024 Overview
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Official Website
|
www.cisce.org
|
Exam
|
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE)
|
Class
|
10
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen-Paper Mode
|
Subject
|
Geography
|
Medium
|
English
|
Time Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
|
Paper Name
|
Geography
|
Theory paper
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Time allowed
|
2 Hours (Extra 15 minutes to read the question paper during which students cannot write)
|
Number of parts
|
2 (Part 1 and Part 2)
|
Number of Questions to Attempt
|
Part 1 Map Work - Compulsory
Part 2 Geography - Any 5
|
Part 1 Map Work
|
30 Marks
|
Part 2 Geography
|
50 Marks
ICSE Class 10 Geography Board Exam 2024 Internal Assessment
Internal Assessment through Practical or P project Work carries 20 marks.
Evaluation Criteria for ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Geography
|
Examiner
|
Marks
|
Internal Examiner / Subject Teacher
|
10
|
External Examiner
|
10
|
Total: 20 Marks