ICSE Class 10 Geography Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Geography Answer Key 2023: The annual Class 10 annual examination of the ICSE Board was held today, March 13, 2023, for Geography. It’s an important exam in ICSE Class 10, and students have much to discuss after the paper. Check the expert-prepared ICSE Class 10 Geography answer key in PDF format here.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Answer Key 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board is a renowned education body in India, known for its superior curriculum in terms of difficulty and scale. The CISCE holds the secondary and higher secondary board exams annually. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examination for the 10th standard commenced on February 27 and will conclude on March 29. The ICSE Class 10 Geography exam was held today, March 10, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A multitude of students appeared for the exam, considered one of the most-scoring and easy papers of the ICSE Class 10. Candidates had varying experiences. Some found the ICSE Geography question paper easy as expected, while others said it was confusing and tricky.

A long-running practice among students is reviewing the question paper after the end of the exam. We have to mention that this is not a recommended exercise as it can reveal errors in your answers and affect your mindset regarding the next exam. However, the habit is quite potent, especially in the case of the easiest and most difficult papers. Geography is one such exam. Discussing the answer key can also reveal mistakes in the question paper itself, be it a wrong spelling, missing MCQ choice or an implausible calculation. And to dispute the questions, you require the answer key. Check here the expert-reviewed ICSE Class 10 Geography answer key 2023.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2023 Answer Key

The CISCE board hasn’t released the 2023 class 10 Geography question paper or answer key yet, nor is it expected to at this moment. However, you can view and download the question paper and check the ICSE Class 10 Geography paper answer key prepared by in-house experts in the following section.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Paper 2023 Answer Key

Question 3: Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.

(i) Which of the following area receives rain from te North East Monsoon?

(a) Konkan coast

(b) Ganga basin

(c) Coromandel coast

(d) Malabar coast

Answer: (c) Coromandel coast

(ii) Which is the most widespread soil of India?

(a) Red soil

(b) Alluvial soil

(c) Laterite soil

(d) Black soil

Answer: (b) Alluvial soil

(iii) Which type of forest is found mostly in the coaster areas of India?

(a) Tropical Evergreen Forest

(b) Tropical Desert Forest

(c) Littoral Forest

(d) Tropical Deciduous Forest

Answer: (c) Littoral Forest

(iv) Which of the following is a ground water source?

(a) Pond

(b) Lake

(c) Spring

(d) River

Answer: (c) Spring

(v) Copper is alloyed with Zinc to form:

(a) Stainless steel

(b) Brass

(c) Bronze

(d) Aluminium

Answer: (b) Brass

(vi) Hirakund dam is based on which of the following rivers?

(a) River Godavari

(b) River Mahanadi

(c) River Krishna

(d) River Narmada

Answer: (b) River Mahanadi

(vii) Which of the following is NOT a problem of Indian agriculture?

(a) Dependence on monsoon

(b) Small land holdings

(c) Two main cropping seasons

(d) Use of traditional methods of farming

Answer:(c) Two main cropping seasons

(viii) Which of the following is a basic/key industry?

(a) Iron and Steel Industry

(b) Silk Industry

(c) Electronic Industry

(d) Cotton textile Industry

Answer: (a) Iron and Steel Industry

(ix) Which of the following is a staple food grain of Indians?

(a) Wheat

(b) Rice

(c) Gram

(d) Arhar

Answer: (b) Rice

(x) Which of the following method of waste disposal is harmful?

(a) Composting

(b) Segregation

(c) Dumping

(d) Vermicomposting

Answer: (c) Dumping

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results are scheduled (tentative) for May or June 2023. The compartment exams will begin after the official results declaration.

You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by through the following links. Until then, stay tuned.

CISCE Board Result 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023

