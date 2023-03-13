ICSE Class 10 Geography Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 Geography Paper Analysis 2023: The ICSE Class 10 Geography paper was conducted by the CISCE board. Students have much to discuss after exams, so check the ICSE Class 10 Geography exam paper analysis here, along with the links to the question paper PDF and answer key.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Paper Analysis 2023: The exam season is in full swing. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Geography paper 2023 was conducted today, March 13, by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), one of the top school boards in India. The ICSE exams 2023 began on February 27 and will run until March 29. Several key exams are over, but many are yet to come. Geography is part of the History, Civics and Geography (H.C.G) course (Code: 50) in ICSE Class 10. Geography is a scoring subject and is comparatively easy than other subjects. However, it’s not to be taken lightly, as geography can often confuse students due to the vastness of its syllabus and the advanced level of the ICSE curriculum. Find out how today’s Geography Class 10 exam went with our in-depth analysis. Was it moderate, tough or easy? Stay tuned as we bring you all the necessary details related to the ICSE Class 10 Geography paper 2023, along with the exam review, question paper, and answer key.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations Official website https://cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Subject Geography (Code: 50) Date March 13, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Medium

ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2023

The ICSE Board Class 10 Geography paper carried 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions in the exam ranged between short answer, MCQs, long-answer type and map work questions.

15 minutes of reading time was provided to students before the exam only to read the question paper. Writing answers was forbidden.

The ICSE Class 10th Geography exam will comprised two parts: I & II.

All questions from Part I (30 Marks) were compulsory, while students were allowed to choose any five questions of their choice from Part II (50 Marks).

ICSE Class 10 Geography Paper Review 2023

As per students and teachers, the question paper for ICSE Class 10 Geography exam 2023 was easy. Some questions were confusing but overall, the paper were well-balanced with a good mix of both easy and tricky questions.

The map work was somewhat challenging and lengthy.

The MCQs were easy and direct from the course books

The descriptive questions consisting short and long-answer questions were moderate in difficulty level. However, some students complained that they were lengthy.

The ICSE 10 Geography exam slightly deviated from the specimen papers but it was expected as the board did the same in History & Civics paper as well.

Keep checking here as we update the latest details of the 2023 ICSE Geography exam.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Question Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 Geography Answer Key 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results are scheduled for May or June 2023 (tentative). The compartment exams will begin shortly after.

You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by visiting the links provided below:-

CISCE Board Result 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023

Latest Study Material For ICSE Class 10 Geography Subject for further reference

Check other important study resources for ICSE Class 10 examinations 2023 here.