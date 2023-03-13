ICSE Class 10 Geography Question Paper 2023, Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Geography Question Paper 2023: Geography is a main and very interesting subject in ICSE Class 10, and it’s annual exam was held today, March 13, 2023. You can view and download the ICSE Class 10 Geography question paper 2023 here.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Question Paper 2023: The 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, organized by The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), started last month on February 27 and will finish on March 29. Today, the Geography exam was conducted from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Geography is a core subject in ICSE Class 10 and is also one of the most fascinating ones. Most students find Geography a piece of cake due to its theoretical nature and intrigue. Geography doesn’t involve solving numericals, cramming formulas or deriving equations. It’s mostly straightforward, and students with a zeal to explore and good memory power excel at Geography. However, the ICSE Class 10 Geography is not to be underestimated as its syllabus is much more advanced than other boards. Find out the level of the 2023 ICSE Class 10 Geography exam by taking a thorough look at the question paper here. Although the ICSE board hasn’t released the exam papers yet, we have sourced the ICSE Class 10 Geography question paper 2023 PDF for you to refer and download.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Question Paper 2023

The CISCE hasn’t released the 2023 class 10 Geography exam papers yet, but students can view and download the ICSE Class 10 Geography Question paper 2023 pdf below.

ICSE Class 10 Geography Paper 2023 Pattern and Type of Questions

The ICSE Board class 10 Geography paper consisted of 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions were wide-ranging and ranged between MCQs, short answer, long-answer and map-based types.

15 minutes of reading time was allocated to students for reading the question paper. No extra sheet for rough work was given in the exam.

The ICSE Class 10th Geography exam consisted of two parts: I (30 Marks) & II (50 Marks).

All questions from Part I were compulsory, while students were allowed to pick any five questions of their choice from Part II.

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be announced in May or June 2023 (tentative). The compartment exams will begin after that.

You will be able to view your ICSE Class 10 Results by checking the links given below:

