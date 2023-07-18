ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2024 Class 10: CISCE Geography Sample Paper, Download PDF

ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2024 for Class 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued the ICSE Geography specimen paper for the Class 10 exams in 2024. This paper is essential for students aiming for good performance. It provides insights into the exam format, marks allocation, and question types, easing the stress and uncertainty often associated with lengthy and challenging Geography exams. If you're a Class 10 student preparing for the ICSE Geography exam, we suggest downloading the ICSE Class 10 Geography specimen question paper 2024 to prepare better for the actual exam.
ICSE 2024 Geography SPECIMEN QUESTION PAPER
GEOGRAPHY (H.C.G. PAPER – 2)
Maximum Marks: 80
Time allowed: Two hours
- Answers to this Paper must be written on the answer sheet provided separately.
- You will not be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes.
- This time is to be spent in reading the question paper.
- The time given at the head of this Paper is the time allowed for writing the answers.
- Part I is compulsory. All questions from Part I are to be attempted.
- A total of five questions are to be attempted from Part II.
- The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].
- To be supplied with this Paper: Survey of India Map Sheet No. G43S7 and 20 cm of twine.
Note:
(i) In all Map Work, make wise use of arrows to avoid overcrowding of the map.
(ii) The extract of Survey of India Map Sheet No. G43S7 must not be taken out of the examination hall. It must be handed over to the Supervising Examiner on completion of the paper.
(iii) The Map given at the end of this question paper must be detached, and after marking, must be fastened to your answer booklet.
(iv) All sub-sections of the questions attempted must be answered in the correct serial order.
(v) All working including rough work should be done on the same answer sheet which is used to answer the rest of the paper.
PART I (30 Marks)
(Attempt all questions from this Part.)
Question 1
Study the extract of the Survey of India Map sheet No. G43S7 and answer the following questions:
(i)
[2]
(ii)
Mohan goes on a bicycle from 02 northing to 12 northing in a straight line. If he moves at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour, how much time will he take to reach his destination?
[2]
(iii)
|
[2]
(iv)
|
[2]
(v)
|
Mention two man made and two natural features in the grid square 2508.
[2]
Question 2
On the outline map of India provided:
(i)
|
Shade and label an alluvial soil area of India.
[1]
(ii)
Mark with a dot and name the city which lies on the banks of river Jhelum.
|
|
|
Mark and name the highest peak of India.
|
|
|
Shade and label Gulf of Kutch.
|
|
|
Mark with arrow and label N E Monsoon wind.
|
|
|
Shade and label a densely populated area in South India.
|
|
|
Mark and label Himalayas.
|
|
|
Mark and label Brahmaputra.
|
|
|
Mark and label Tropic of Cancer.
|
|
|
Mark and label Malabar coast.
|
|
Question 3
Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.) [10]
i) Which of the following is the CORRECT set of water bodies from which the Southwest monsoon picks up moisture?
|
ii) Feel and consistency of soil is called of the soil.
|
iii) Teak and Shisham are the typical trees of which of the following natural vegetation belt?
|
iv) Which of the following may be used for the recharging of underground water?
|
v) Which type of coal is called an industrial coal?
|
vi) Maharashtra is the leading producer of which of the following cash crop?
|
vii) Which crop is associated with Ratooning?
|
viii) Which steel plant amongst the following was set up with the collaboration with Germany?
|
ix) Which is the busiest artificial port of India?
|
x) What is the depletion of oxygen in a water body resulting from pollution called?
PART II (50 Marks)
(Attempt any five questions from this Part.)
Question 4
(i) The southwest monsoon is late this year. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, May 16, had predicted that the onset of southwest monsoon is delayed by four days. An agricultural economy, India is heavily reliant on the monsoon which brings 75 percent of its annual rainfall. [2]
— Indian Express
(a) As a student of Geography, what according to you may be the reason for the delay of monsoon?
(b) What is the usual time for the onset of summer monsoon in Kerala?
(ii) What is the source of winter rainfall in the following areas? [2]
(a) Punjab
(b) Tamil Nadu
(iii)Give a reason for each of the following: [3]
(a) West Bengal gets rainfall from summer monsoons much before Uttar Pradesh.
(b) Mawsynram is the rainiest place in the world
(c) Himalayas act as a climate divide
(iv) Study the climatic data of station X and answer the following questions: [3]
|
Month
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Temp (oC)
|
23.1
|
24.8
|
26.5
|
29.3
|
32
|
32.8
|
33.1
|
32.1
|
30.5
|
29.3
|
28.7
|
26.1
|
Rainfall (cm)
|
15.3
|
10.1
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
4.5
|
6.1
|
10.2
|
10.5
|
20.1
|
16.8
|
19.0
- What is the annual range of temperature of station X?
- Which is the driest month?
- Name the wind that brings maximum rainfall to this station.
Question 5
(i)
|
Define the following terms:
|
|
|
With reference to soil erosion in India answer the following questions.
|
|
|
With reference to Red Soil, answer the following:
|
|
|
Give a reason for the following statements:
|
|
Question 6
(i)
|
Mahesh went for an excursion with his friend and came across a marshy area with the trees that had stilt like roots.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Why is forest conservation the need of the hour? (Three points)
|
|
|
|
|
Question 7
(i)
|
Why is there a need for irrigation in India? (Two reasons)
|
|
|
Distinguish between Inundation Canals and Perennial Canals.
|
|
|
Name a state in India where tube wells are commonly used. Give two reasons to support your answer.
|
|
|
|
|
Question 8
(i)
|
|
|
|
With reference to Hirakud project answer the following:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Question 9
(i)
|
Mention two agricultural reforms done by the government for the betterment of
the agricultural sector.
|
|
|
|
|
|
With reference to cultivation of pulses answer the following:
|
|
|
Rohan is a farmer. He asked his friend to help him get some labourers for ‘GINNING’.
|
|
Question 10
(i)
|
Differentiate between large scale and small-scale industries.
|
|
|
Give two ways in which the Electronic Industry is important for India.
|
|
|
With reference to petrochemical industry answer the following:
|
|
|
|
|
Question 11
(i)
|
Mention two advantages of using waterways.
|
|
|
What is the importance of the Golden Quadrilateral?
|
|
|
Mention three disadvantages of roadways.
|
|
|
Give a reason for the following:
|
|
Question 12
(i)
|
What is the impact for waste generation on the following?
|
|
|
Why is dumping considered a harmful method of waste disposal? (Two points.)
|
|
|
A fire broke out at the Kochi city corporation-run waste treatment plant. Thick clouds of toxic smoke engulfed the city. The unsorted waste at the plant contained PVC and clinical waste, both of which on combustion are extremely harmful for the general health of people.
— Economic times
[3]
|
|
Mention three ways to reuse waste that is generated at home.
|
Question No. 2
(This map, if used, must be fastened with all other answers)
Map of India for Question 2.
