ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Timetable REMOVED from CISCE website and Re-uploaded With Revised Dates

Breaking news for ICSE Class 10 students! Late evening on 3rd March 2022, CISCE issued a notice with a timetable for ICSE Class 10 & ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Board Exams. On 4th March morning, the official date sheet notice was DELETED to be later uploaded with new dates for ICSE Class 10.

All the changes made in the timetable were because the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics exam was clashing with Eid. Students started discussions on Twitter about the timetable and some ISC Class 12 students expressed their concern for Computer Science and Business Studies \exam dates too.

When the notice was deleted, it was expected that dates for both Class 10 and Class 12 would be changed BUT only some dates for Class 10 were. No changes in ISC Class 12 date sheet 2022 were made.

Given below are the updated dates for ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Board exams according to the re-uploaded notice.

ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Timetable

Class 10 (Subject) Date of Board Exam English Language - English Paper 1 Monday, April 25th Literature in English - English Paper 2 Tuesday, April 26th History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1 Thursday, April 28th Mathematics Tuesday May 2nd Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 Thursday, May 4th Hindi Friday, May 6th Physics - Science Paper 1 Tuesday, May 9th Chemistry Friday, May 13th Biology Monday, May 17th

Revised timetable re-uploaded for ICSE Class X

Here are some important guidelines for ICSE Class 10 Board Exams that all teachers and students must be aware of now.

Every subject exam will be conducted at 11:00 AM and the time limit will be 1.5 hours each.

Reading time of 10 minutes will be allotted for all exams; i.e. question papers will be distributed at 10:50 AM.

