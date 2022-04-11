ICTS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Tradesman, Clerk and Other Posts @icts.res.in, Salary Rs. 60,000+

ICTS has invited online application for the Tradesman and other post on its official website. Check ICTS recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has invited applications the posts of Tradesman, Clerk, Administrative Assistant, Scientific Assistant B and others in the Employment News (09-15 April) 2022 . Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 April 2022.

Notification Details for ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No.: ICTS-Notice-2022/05

Important Dates ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 April 2022

Vacancy Details ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Administrative Assistant B-01

Scientific Assistant B-01

Clerk A (Establishment/ General Administration)-01

Clerk A (Accounts/ General Administration)-01

Tradesman B(Electrical)-01

Tradesman B Civil (Plumbing)-01

Eligibility Criteria ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Administrative Assistant B-Graduate from a recognized University /Institute with aggregate of 55% marks.

Proficiency in word processing/database/accounting procedures.

5 years’ experience in Accounts in a large and reputed organization.

Scientific Assistant B-Graduate from a recognized University /Institute with aggregate of 60% marks and Graduate or Post Graduate in Library/Information Science (with aggregate of 60% marks).

Knowledge of use of personal computers and its applications.

2 years experience as per the requirement of the Section / Department.

Clerk A (Establishment/ General Administration)-Graduate from a recognized University /Institute with aggregate of 50% marks.

Knowledge of typing.

Knowledge of use of personal computers and applications – supported by certificates from the government recognized institutions..

Minimum 1 year experience in clerical duties and correspondence in a large and reputed organization.

Clerk A (Accounts/ General Administration)-Graduate from a recognised University /Institute with aggregate of 50% marks.

Knowledge of typing.

Knowledge of use of personal computers and applications – supported by certificates from the government recognized institutions.

Minimum 1 year experience in clerical duties and correspondence in a large and reputed organization.

Tradesman B(Electrical)-(a) National Trade Certificate (NTC) (with aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline.

(b) Minimum 2 years experience in the similar work profile. OR

(a) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) (with aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline.

(b) Minimum 1 year experience in the similar work profile.

Tradesman B Civil (Plumbing)-(a) National Trade Certificate (NTC) (with aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline.

(b) Minimum 2 years experience in the similar work profile. OR

(a) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) (with aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline.

(b) Minimum 1 year experience in the similar work profile.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.,

Total Monthly Emoluments for ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Administrative Assistant B-Rs. 60,648

Scientific Assistant B-Rs. 60,648

Clerk A (Establishment/ General Administration)-Rs. 39,002

Clerk A (Accounts/ General Administration)-Rs. 39,002

Tradesman B(Electrical)-Rs. 39,002

Tradesman B Civil (Plumbing)-Rs.39,002

How to Apply ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online by 30 April 2022 and applications by post must reach Head Administration and Finance, ICTS-TIFR campus, Survey No. 151, Shivakote Village, HesaraghattaHobli, North Bangalore 560089 by 30 April 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.