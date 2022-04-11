ICTS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Tradesman, Clerk and Other Posts @icts.res.in, Salary Rs. 60,000+

ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has invited applications the posts of Tradesman, Clerk, Administrative Assistant, Scientific Assistant B and others in the Employment News (09-15 April) 2022 . Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 April 2022.
Notification Details for ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job :
Advertisement No.: ICTS-Notice-2022/05
Important Dates ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 April 2022
Vacancy Details ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Administrative Assistant B-01
Scientific Assistant B-01
Clerk A (Establishment/ General Administration)-01
Clerk A (Accounts/ General Administration)-01
Tradesman B(Electrical)-01
Tradesman B Civil (Plumbing)-01
Eligibility Criteria ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Administrative Assistant B-Graduate from a recognized University /Institute with aggregate of 55% marks.
Proficiency in word processing/database/accounting procedures.
5 years’ experience in Accounts in a large and reputed organization.
Scientific Assistant B-Graduate from a recognized University /Institute with aggregate of 60% marks and Graduate or Post Graduate in Library/Information Science (with aggregate of 60% marks).
Knowledge of use of personal computers and its applications.
2 years experience as per the requirement of the Section / Department.
Clerk A (Establishment/ General Administration)-Graduate from a recognized University /Institute with aggregate of 50% marks.
Knowledge of typing.
Knowledge of use of personal computers and applications – supported by certificates from the government recognized institutions..
Minimum 1 year experience in clerical duties and correspondence in a large and reputed organization.
Clerk A (Accounts/ General Administration)-Graduate from a recognised University /Institute with aggregate of 50% marks.
Knowledge of typing.
Knowledge of use of personal computers and applications – supported by certificates from the government recognized institutions.
Minimum 1 year experience in clerical duties and correspondence in a large and reputed organization.
Tradesman B(Electrical)-(a) National Trade Certificate (NTC) (with aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline.
(b) Minimum 2 years experience in the similar work profile. OR
(a) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) (with aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline.
(b) Minimum 1 year experience in the similar work profile.
Tradesman B Civil (Plumbing)-(a) National Trade Certificate (NTC) (with aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline.
(b) Minimum 2 years experience in the similar work profile. OR
(a) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) (with aggregate of 60% marks) awarded by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) in relevant trade/discipline.
(b) Minimum 1 year experience in the similar work profile.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.,
Total Monthly Emoluments for ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Administrative Assistant B-Rs. 60,648
Scientific Assistant B-Rs. 60,648
Clerk A (Establishment/ General Administration)-Rs. 39,002
Clerk A (Accounts/ General Administration)-Rs. 39,002
Tradesman B(Electrical)-Rs. 39,002
Tradesman B Civil (Plumbing)-Rs.39,002
ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply ICTS Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested candidates can apply online by 30 April 2022 and applications by post must reach Head Administration and Finance, ICTS-TIFR campus, Survey No. 151, Shivakote Village, HesaraghattaHobli, North Bangalore 560089 by 30 April 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.