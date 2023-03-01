IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24:Exam Date Announced and Last Date to Apply Online Extended

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Notification 2023-24: Get here IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Last Date to apply and Exam Date for Assistant Manager Cadre.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager 2023 Exam Date: The IDBI Bank has released a short notice informing candidates about extension of last date to apply for IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24. Earlier the last date to apply for IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24 was 28 February 2023 which has now been extended. The new last date to apply and Payment of Fee for IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24 is 12 March 2023. Those candidates who failed to submit their applications due to any reason or those who have not submitted the fees can now apply online as well as pay their application fees till 12 March 2023. There are a total of 600 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive, the number of vacancies are provisional. Along with the extension of last date to apply IDBI has also released the Online Test Date for Assistant Manager. The date for Online Test is Sunday 16 April 2023. The Last date to print the application form is 27 March 2023.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IDBI Bank @ https://www.idbibank.in/ for detailed information regarding vacancies and recruitment process. Candidates need to check minimum qualifications before applying.

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager 2023-24 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced in the Assistant Manager Cadre.

Click here to Download IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24 Notification PDF

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24: Important Dates

Below are given important dates of IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24

Online Registration Start date 17 February 2023 Last date to apply 12 March 2023 Date of Online Test 16 April 2023

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager 2023 Exam Date: How to Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the application form from the official website of IDBI Bank @ https://www.idbibank.in/

Candidates are advised to read the official notification along with the instructions carefully before applying for IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24. The online form fee is Rs.200/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates and Rs.1000/- for all other candidates.

Candidates can also apply by following the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at- https://www.idbibank.in/

Step 2: Go to the career section

Step 3: In the career section click on link titled - Recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade "A") - 2023-24

Step 4: On the opened page click on new registration and register and fill your personal and educational details, upload scanned photograph, thumb impression, hand written declaration and signature and submit your application.

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can also apply from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to apply for IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24

Candidates can download the exam date and last date extended notice from direct link given below

Direct Link to Download IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023-24 Last Date Extended and Exam Date Notice

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager 2023 Exam Date: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 600 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive.

For details of posts, functional area and reservation check official notification. Reservation will be provided as per government criteria.

Candidates are advised to duly check all details in the official notification before applying.