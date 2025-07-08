IDBI JAM Result 2025 Released at idbibank.in, Check List of Selected Candidates for Interview- Link Here

IDBI JAM Result 2025: The IDBI JAM Final Result 2025 has been announced by the IDBI Bank for the post of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM Grade) posts. The IDBI JAM result download link is available on the official website for 676 Junior Assistant Manager (Grade O) vacancies in online mode. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the admit card by visiting the official website i.e. idbibank.in.
IDB JAM Result 2025 Download Link
Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link including Registration No and Date of Birth to check the result. The IDBI JAM Result 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below
IDBI JAM Marks 2025 Check Updates
All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade “O” 2025-26 - Generalist & AAO posts should note that the Bank will announce the marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam. The result of the written exam has already been declared by the IDBI. The Marks obtained by the candidates in the Online Test and Personal Interview will be declared after the culmination of the entire selection process. It is noted that candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in the interview round for the Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) posts.
IDBI Junior Assistant Manager Result 2025
A total of 676 Junior Assistant Manager (Grade O) vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The written exam was held on 8th June 2025 across the country. Check the detials overview of the recruitment drive given below
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI)
|Post Name
|Junior Assistant Manager (Grade “O”)
|Advt. No.
|03/2025-26
|Total Vacancies
|676
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date
|8th June 2025
|Result Status
|Out
|Login Credentials Required
|Registration Number and Date of Birth
|Details Mentioned in Result
|Name, Roll Number, Registration Number, Qualifying Status
|Next Stage
|Interview
|Official Website
|www.idbibank.in
How to Download IDBI JAM Result 2025?
You can download the JAM Result after following the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the official IDBI Bank website: www.idbibank.in.
Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on ‘Current Openings’ and go to IDBI JAM Result 2025 Link.
Step 4: Click on the link 'Result Download link on the home page.
Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 6: Download and print your result for future reference.
Check Crucial Details Mentioned on IDBI Result 2025
The IDBI JAM Result 2025 PDF can be downloaded by the candidates after using their login credentials. Candidates are advised to go through the result in detail and check all the updates related to their performance and exam details. Candidates are advised to verify the following details mentioned in the result.
- Conducting Body (IDBI)
- Exam (Junior Assistant Manager Grade “O”)
- Registration Number
- Date of Birth
- Result Status (Qualified/Not Qualified)
- Date of the Online Exam
