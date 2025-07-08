IDBI JAM Result 2025 Released at idbibank.in, Check List of Selected Candidates for Interview- Link Here

IDBI JAM Result 2025: The IDBI JAM Final Result 2025 has been announced by the IDBI Bank for the post of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM Grade) posts. The IDBI JAM result download link is available on the official website for 676 Junior Assistant Manager (Grade O) vacancies in online mode. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the admit card by visiting the official website i.e. idbibank.in.

Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link including Registration No and Date of Birth to check the result. The IDBI JAM Result 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below

IDBI JAM Marks 2025 Check Updates

All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade “O” 2025-26 - Generalist & AAO posts should note that the Bank will announce the marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam. The result of the written exam has already been declared by the IDBI. The Marks obtained by the candidates in the Online Test and Personal Interview will be declared after the culmination of the entire selection process. It is noted that candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in the interview round for the Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) posts.