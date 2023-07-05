IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: Opportunity to avail Rs 2 lakh for MBA program

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship 2023-25 provides an opportunity to get a scholarship worth INR 2 lakh to students enrolled in the MBA program. Get here complete information about the application process, deadline and eligibility, applicable colleges, and more.

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: It is among the most popular need-based scholarship programs awarded to students enrolled in the MBA. IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023 scholarship is provided to make post-graduate studies in business management accessible to deserving students who cannot pursue higher studies due to financial constraints.

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship is provided to financially support students with a family income of less than INR 6 lakh per annum. Under the IDFC First Bank Scholarship program INR 2 lakh will be provided to students who will be enrolled into the two-year full-time MBA course in the academic session 2023-25.

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: What are the Dates and Timeline

Candidates can apply for IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023 from July 1 to 31. The application form can be filled out online mode from the official website: https://Firstimpactplatform.idfcFirstbank.com/sch/index

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship Details:

The IDFC MBA Scholarship important points are mentioned below.

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023 Details Commencement of application process July 01, 2023 Last Date to apply July 31, 2023 Official Link Click Here Number of Scholarships Available 350 Scholarships Amount INR 2,00,000 for two years of full-time MBA studies ( 1 Lakh p.a. subject to T&C)

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria required for the scholarship application are as follows.

Open for Indian Nationals, residing in India only

Gross annual family income from all sources should be less than or equal to ₹6 Lakhs p.a.

Applicable for students enrolled in First year of the two-year MBA program or its equivalent of the class of 2023

Enrolled in any of the MBA colleges mentioned in the list

The applicant should be no more than 35 years of age on the date of the application.

The applicant must have a valid mobile number linked to Aadhaar card

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: How can you apply online?

The stepwise procedure to fill out the scholarship application form is mentioned below.

Step 1: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ to fill out the MBA Scholarship form

Step 2: You will now be redirected to the ‘IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship official website

Step 3: Candidates are advised to read all the details carefully before applying for the scholarship

Step 4: Check eligibility criteria and get your Aadhaar card and mobile number verified through the application window

Step 5: A welcome communication will be sent to the applicants containing the application login URL, user ID and password.

Step 6: Log in to the application portal and fill in all the required details

Step 7: Upload the required documents as required

Step 8: Review the filled-in details and submit the ‘IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship application form 2023

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: Documents Required

Candidates are required to submit the following documents at the time of applying for the scholarship

Admission related documents

Admission letter (with name of institution, admission year and batch)

Copy of fee receipt

Academic record documents

Copy of Graduation Mark sheet or Passing certificate

Proof of Income (Financial Documents)

Income certificate issued by a government authority OR the relevant government authority, OR

Copy of Income Tax Returns (Form 16A), OR

Copy of Salary Slip

Other Documents (If Applicable)

Disability Certificate

Sanctioned Loan Letter

Death Certificate, if there is a death of the sole earning member of the immediate family

Document any other scholarships received for pursuing MBA

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: List of colleges

The scholarship is applicable to only 118 colleges. Candidates can download the list of colleges applicable for the IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship.

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship College List Click Here

About: IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023

The scholarship program provides access to postgraduate studies in business (MBA degree or equivalent) to eligible students who at present lack the financial means to pursue their studies. It empowers the students to fulfil their aspirations to study in some of the best colleges/universities in India, irrespective of their current financial background.