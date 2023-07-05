IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: Opportunity to avail Rs 2 lakh for MBA program

IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: It is among the most popular need-based scholarship programs awarded to students enrolled in the MBA. IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023 scholarship is provided to make post-graduate studies in business management accessible to deserving students who cannot pursue higher studies due to financial constraints.
IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship is provided to financially support students with a family income of less than INR 6 lakh per annum. Under the IDFC First Bank Scholarship program INR 2 lakh will be provided to students who will be enrolled into the two-year full-time MBA course in the academic session 2023-25.
IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: What are the Dates and Timeline
Candidates can apply for IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023 from July 1 to 31. The application form can be filled out online mode from the official website: https://Firstimpactplatform.idfcFirstbank.com/sch/index
IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship Details:
The IDFC MBA Scholarship important points are mentioned below.
|
IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023
|
Details
|
Commencement of application process
|
July 01, 2023
|
Last Date to apply
|
July 31, 2023
|
Official Link
|
Number of Scholarships Available
|
350
|
Scholarships Amount
|
INR 2,00,000 for two years of full-time MBA studies ( 1 Lakh p.a. subject to T&C)
IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria required for the scholarship application are as follows.
- Open for Indian Nationals, residing in India only
- Gross annual family income from all sources should be less than or equal to ₹6 Lakhs p.a.
- Applicable for students enrolled in First year of the two-year MBA program or its equivalent of the class of 2023
- Enrolled in any of the MBA colleges mentioned in the list
- The applicant should be no more than 35 years of age on the date of the application.
- The applicant must have a valid mobile number linked to Aadhaar card
IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: How can you apply online?
The stepwise procedure to fill out the scholarship application form is mentioned below.
Step 1: Click on the ‘Apply Now’ to fill out the MBA Scholarship form
Step 2: You will now be redirected to the ‘IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship official website
Step 3: Candidates are advised to read all the details carefully before applying for the scholarship
Step 4: Check eligibility criteria and get your Aadhaar card and mobile number verified through the application window
Step 5: A welcome communication will be sent to the applicants containing the application login URL, user ID and password.
Step 6: Log in to the application portal and fill in all the required details
Step 7: Upload the required documents as required
Step 8: Review the filled-in details and submit the ‘IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship application form 2023
IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: Documents Required
Candidates are required to submit the following documents at the time of applying for the scholarship
Admission related documents
- Admission letter (with name of institution, admission year and batch)
- Copy of fee receipt
Academic record documents
- Copy of Graduation Mark sheet or Passing certificate
Proof of Income (Financial Documents)
- Income certificate issued by a government authority OR the relevant government authority, OR
- Copy of Income Tax Returns (Form 16A), OR
- Copy of Salary Slip
Other Documents (If Applicable)
- Disability Certificate
- Sanctioned Loan Letter
- Death Certificate, if there is a death of the sole earning member of the immediate family
- Document any other scholarships received for pursuing MBA
IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023: List of colleges
The scholarship is applicable to only 118 colleges. Candidates can download the list of colleges applicable for the IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship.
|
IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship College List
About: IDFC First Bank MBA Scholarship 2023
The scholarship program provides access to postgraduate studies in business (MBA degree or equivalent) to eligible students who at present lack the financial means to pursue their studies. It empowers the students to fulfil their aspirations to study in some of the best colleges/universities in India, irrespective of their current financial background.