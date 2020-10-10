IFB Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Steno, LDC and MTS Posts

Institute of Forest Biodiversity Hyderabad (IFB Hyderabad) Job Notification: Institute of Forest Biodiversity Hyderabad (IFB Hyderabad) has invited applications for the post of Stenographer Grade-II, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of submission of Application - 24 November 2020
Vacancy Details
- Stenographer Grade-II - 1 Post
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 1 Post
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - 1 Post
Salary:
- Stenographer Grade-II - Level-4 Grade pay Rs.2400/-
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Level-2 Grade pay Rs.1900/-
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - Level-1 Grade pay Rs.1800/-
Eligibility Criteria for MTS, Steno and LDC
Educational Qualification:
- Stenographer Grade-II - 12th class Certificate from a recognized board. Should possess a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in Stenography English/Hindi on the basis of competitive examination to be conducted by the IFB, Hyderabad.Certificate Course in Computer applications typing speed 5 key depression for each word
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th class certificate from recognized board.A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English OR 25 words per minute in Hindi on manual typewriter Or typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on Computer
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - 10th standard pass certificate from recognized board/school
Age Limit:
18 to 27 Years
Selection Process for MTS, Steno and LDC
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam
How to Apply for IFB MTS, Steno and LDC Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send it to the Office of The Director, IFB, Dulapally, Kompally S.O., Hyderabad - 500100 on or before 24 November 2020.