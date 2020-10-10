IFB Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Steno, LDC and MTS Posts

Institute of Forest Biodiversity Hyderabad (IFB Hyderabad) Job Notification: Institute of Forest Biodiversity Hyderabad (IFB Hyderabad) has invited applications for the post of Stenographer Grade-II, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of submission of Application - 24 November 2020

Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade-II - 1 Post

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 1 Post

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - 1 Post

Salary:

Stenographer Grade-II - Level-4 Grade pay Rs.2400/-

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Level-2 Grade pay Rs.1900/-

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - Level-1 Grade pay Rs.1800/-

Eligibility Criteria for MTS, Steno and LDC

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade-II - 12th class Certificate from a recognized board. Should possess a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in Stenography English/Hindi on the basis of competitive examination to be conducted by the IFB, Hyderabad.Certificate Course in Computer applications typing speed 5 key depression for each word

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th class certificate from recognized board.A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English OR 25 words per minute in Hindi on manual typewriter Or typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on Computer

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - 10th standard pass certificate from recognized board/school

Age Limit:

18 to 27 Years

Selection Process for MTS, Steno and LDC

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to Apply for IFB MTS, Steno and LDC Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested applicants can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send it to the Office of The Director, IFB, Dulapally, Kompally S.O., Hyderabad - 500100 on or before 24 November 2020.