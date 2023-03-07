IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Syllabus 2023: Check Section-wise Topics and Latest Exam Pattern

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Syllabus 2023: India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) is inviting online applications from eligible and experienced professionals for direct recruitment for 26 vacancies of Grade A Assistant Manager (Regular). The online application form for IIFCL Grade A 2023 starts on 11th March 2023 and will be open till 2nd April 2023. The Online Written Test for the IIFCL Grade A Assistant Manager is scheduled to be held in April 2023.
IIFCL is a wholly owned Government of India company that was set up in 2006 of providing long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects.
In this article, we shall look at the Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A post.
IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Calendar
IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Events
Important Dates
Registration Start Date
11th March 2023
Registration End Date
2nd April 2023
Written Exam
April 2023 (tentative)
IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Exam Pattern 2023
IIFCL has issued a total of 26 vacancies for the Grade A Assistant Manager (Regular) post. Below, we shared the selection process and examination details for the post concerned.
The Selection would be done by way of Preliminary Screening, written examination, behavioral examination, and interview. IIFCL reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the written examination, behavioral examination, and interview only after preliminary screening/shortlisting with reference to the candidate’s qualifications, experience, suitability, etc.
The provisionally eligible candidates would then be called for a written test as below:
Online Written Test Pattern
The Written Test for the IIFCL Grade A Assistant Manager 2023 includes two sections. The section-1 includes Objective Type Questions from Test of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Current Affairs related to Financial Sector. There are a total of 100 questions for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the test is 60 minutes. The section-2 includes Objective Type Questions related to Domain Knowledge which shall have 50 questions for a total of 50 marks. The duration of the paper is 60 minutes.
Sections
Name of Tests
Weightage (%)
No. of Questions
Maximum Marks
Duration
Section 1
Reasoning
20
25
25
60 Minutes
English Language
15
20
20
Quantitative Aptitude
20
25
25
Current Affairs related to Financial Sector
10
30
30
Total
100
100
Section 2
Domain Knowledge
35
50
50
60 minutes
Pre-Recruitment Training
IIFCL arranges pre-recruitment online training for SC/ST/OBC candidates, who qualify for the interview process. Candidates who desire to avail of the training may submit a letter SEPARATELY to the General Manager-HRD on selection for the interview process. The cover containing the application should be super-scribed “Application for Pre-Recruitment training for the post of Assistant Manager Grade A”.
IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Syllabus 2023
In the Written Test for IIFCL Grade A Assistant Manager post, section 1 shall include objective-type questions from Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Current Affairs relating to the Financial Sector. Section 2 shall include objective-type questions to test the candidate’s domain knowledge.
Section 1 Topics
IIFCL Grade A Reasoning Syllabus
IIFCL Grade A English Language Syllabus
Puzzles
Seating Arrangement
Logical Reasoning, Statement, and Assumption
Direction Sense
Conclusion and Argument
Passage Inference
Blood Relation
Syllogism
Order and Ranking
Coding-Decoding
Machine Input-Output
Data Sufficiency
Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series
Inequalities
Reading Comprehension
Vocabulary-based Questions
Idioms & Phrases
Error Detection
Para Jumble
Cloze Test
Fillers
Word Rearrangement
Word Swap
IIFCL Grade A Quant Syllabus
IIFCL Grade A Current Affairs Syllabus
Quadratic Equations
Simplification and Approximation
Profit and Loss
Probability
Measures of Central Tendency and Variation
Permutation and Combination
Series and Sequences
Boat Stream
Number Series
Percentages
Ratio and Proportion
Mensuration (Cone, Cylinder, Cuboid, Sphere)
Speed, Time, and Distance
Work and Time
Surds and Indices
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Mixtures and Allegations
National & International Current Affairs
Latest Banking Acts and Reforms
Latest RBI Circulars
Priority Sector Lending (PSL)
BASEL Norms
Regulatory Bodies SEBI, NABARD, RBI, etc
Latest mergers and MOUs of Banks & Financial Institutions
Important Committees
Credit Rating Agencies
SARFESI Act
Latest news about Non-Performing Assets
GNP/GDP
NDP/NNP
Financial Terms
Economic Survey
Financial Markets
Section 2 Topics
IIFCL Grade A Domain Knowledge Syllabus
Project Finance,
Corporate Banking, Treasury,
General Management,
Risk Management, Corporate Governance,
Accounting
Banking System in India – Structure and concerns, Financial Institutions – SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, etc.
Latest RBI/SEBI Circulars, Guidelines on NBFCs, Project Finance, NPA, etc.
Annual reports of RBI, SEBI, IIFCL, etc.
