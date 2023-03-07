JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Syllabus 2023: Check Section-wise Topics and Latest Exam Pattern

India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) is inviting applications from eligible and experienced professionals for the post of Grade A Assistant Manager. Check detailed syllabus for Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, and Current Affairs (Financial Sector).

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A syllabus

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Syllabus 2023: India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) is inviting online applications from eligible and experienced professionals for direct recruitment for 26 vacancies of Grade A Assistant Manager (Regular). The online application form for IIFCL Grade A 2023 starts on 11th March 2023 and will be open till 2nd April 2023. The Online Written Test for the IIFCL Grade A Assistant Manager is scheduled to be held in April 2023.

IIFCL is a wholly owned Government of India company that was set up in 2006 of providing long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects.

In this article, we shall look at the Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A post.

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Calendar

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Events

Important Dates

Registration Start Date

11th March 2023

Registration End Date

2nd April 2023

Written Exam

April 2023 (tentative)

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Exam Pattern 2023

IIFCL has issued a total of 26 vacancies for the Grade A Assistant Manager (Regular) post. Below, we shared the selection process and examination details for the post concerned.

The Selection would be done by way of Preliminary Screening, written examination, behavioral examination, and interview. IIFCL reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the written examination, behavioral examination, and interview only after preliminary screening/shortlisting with reference to the candidate’s qualifications, experience, suitability, etc.

The provisionally eligible candidates would then be called for a written test as below:

Online Written Test Pattern

The Written Test for the IIFCL Grade A Assistant Manager 2023 includes two sections. The section-1 includes Objective Type Questions from Test of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Current Affairs related to Financial Sector. There are a total of 100 questions for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the test is 60 minutes. The section-2 includes Objective Type Questions related to Domain Knowledge which shall have 50 questions for a total of 50 marks. The duration of the paper is 60 minutes.

Sections

Name of Tests

Weightage (%)

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Section 1

Reasoning

20

25

25

60 Minutes

English Language

15

20

20

Quantitative Aptitude

20

25

25

Current Affairs related to Financial Sector

10

30

30

 

Total

 

100

100

Section 2

Domain Knowledge

35

50

50

60 minutes

Pre-Recruitment Training

IIFCL arranges pre-recruitment online training for SC/ST/OBC candidates, who qualify for the interview process. Candidates who desire to avail of the training may submit a letter SEPARATELY to the General Manager-HRD on selection for the interview process. The cover containing the application should be super-scribed “Application for Pre-Recruitment training for the post of Assistant Manager Grade A”.

IIFCL Recruitment 2023: 26 Assistant Manager Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Syllabus 2023

In the Written Test for IIFCL Grade A Assistant Manager post, section 1 shall include objective-type questions from Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Current Affairs relating to the Financial Sector. Section 2 shall include objective-type questions to test the candidate’s domain knowledge.

Section 1 Topics

IIFCL Grade A Reasoning Syllabus

IIFCL Grade A English Language Syllabus

Puzzles

Seating Arrangement

Logical Reasoning, Statement, and Assumption

Direction Sense

Conclusion and Argument

Passage Inference

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Order and Ranking

Coding-Decoding

Machine Input-Output

Data Sufficiency

Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series

Inequalities

Reading Comprehension

Vocabulary-based Questions

Idioms & Phrases

Error Detection

Para Jumble

Cloze Test

Fillers

Word Rearrangement

Word Swap

IIFCL Grade A Quant Syllabus

IIFCL Grade A Current Affairs Syllabus

Quadratic Equations

Simplification and Approximation

Profit and Loss

Probability

Measures of Central Tendency and Variation

Permutation and Combination

Series and Sequences

Boat Stream

Number Series

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Mensuration (Cone, Cylinder, Cuboid, Sphere)

Speed, Time, and Distance

Work and Time

Surds and Indices

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Mixtures and Allegations

National & International Current Affairs

Latest Banking Acts and Reforms

Latest RBI Circulars

Priority Sector Lending (PSL)

BASEL Norms

Regulatory Bodies SEBI, NABARD, RBI, etc

Latest mergers and MOUs of Banks & Financial Institutions

Important Committees

Credit Rating Agencies

SARFESI Act

Latest news about Non-Performing Assets

GNP/GDP

NDP/NNP

Financial Terms

Economic Survey

Financial Markets

Section 2 Topics

IIFCL Grade A Domain Knowledge Syllabus

Project Finance,

Corporate Banking, Treasury,

General Management,

Risk Management, Corporate Governance,

Accounting

Banking System in India – Structure and concerns, Financial Institutions – SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, etc.

Latest RBI/SEBI Circulars, Guidelines on NBFCs, Project Finance, NPA, etc.

Annual reports of RBI, SEBI, IIFCL, etc.

To Apply Online for IIFCL Grade A Assistant Manager 2023, Click Here (Active on 11 March 2023)

FAQ

Q1. What is the syllabus for IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023?

The IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Syllabus for Assistant Manager post includes Test of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Current Affairs related to Financial Sector and Domain Knowledge.

Q2. How many vacancies are released through IIFCL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023?

As per the IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Notification PDF, there are a total of 26 vacancies for the Grade A Assistant Manager (Regular) post in the India Infrastructure Finance Company.
