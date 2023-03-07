IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Syllabus 2023: Check Section-wise Topics and Latest Exam Pattern

India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) is inviting applications from eligible and experienced professionals for the post of Grade A Assistant Manager. Check detailed syllabus for Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, and Current Affairs (Financial Sector).

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Syllabus 2023: India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) is inviting online applications from eligible and experienced professionals for direct recruitment for 26 vacancies of Grade A Assistant Manager (Regular). The online application form for IIFCL Grade A 2023 starts on 11th March 2023 and will be open till 2nd April 2023. The Online Written Test for the IIFCL Grade A Assistant Manager is scheduled to be held in April 2023.

IIFCL is a wholly owned Government of India company that was set up in 2006 of providing long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects.

In this article, we shall look at the Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A post.

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Calendar

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A 2023 Events Important Dates Registration Start Date 11th March 2023 Registration End Date 2nd April 2023 Written Exam April 2023 (tentative)

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Exam Pattern 2023

IIFCL has issued a total of 26 vacancies for the Grade A Assistant Manager (Regular) post. Below, we shared the selection process and examination details for the post concerned.

The Selection would be done by way of Preliminary Screening, written examination, behavioral examination, and interview. IIFCL reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the written examination, behavioral examination, and interview only after preliminary screening/shortlisting with reference to the candidate’s qualifications, experience, suitability, etc.

The provisionally eligible candidates would then be called for a written test as below:

Online Written Test Pattern

The Written Test for the IIFCL Grade A Assistant Manager 2023 includes two sections. The section-1 includes Objective Type Questions from Test of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Current Affairs related to Financial Sector. There are a total of 100 questions for a total of 100 marks. The duration of the test is 60 minutes. The section-2 includes Objective Type Questions related to Domain Knowledge which shall have 50 questions for a total of 50 marks. The duration of the paper is 60 minutes.

Sections Name of Tests Weightage (%) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Section 1 Reasoning 20 25 25 60 Minutes English Language 15 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 25 25 Current Affairs related to Financial Sector 10 30 30 Total 100 100 Section 2 Domain Knowledge 35 50 50 60 minutes

Pre-Recruitment Training

IIFCL arranges pre-recruitment online training for SC/ST/OBC candidates, who qualify for the interview process. Candidates who desire to avail of the training may submit a letter SEPARATELY to the General Manager-HRD on selection for the interview process. The cover containing the application should be super-scribed “Application for Pre-Recruitment training for the post of Assistant Manager Grade A”.

IIFCL Assistant Manager Grade A Syllabus 2023

In the Written Test for IIFCL Grade A Assistant Manager post, section 1 shall include objective-type questions from Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Current Affairs relating to the Financial Sector. Section 2 shall include objective-type questions to test the candidate’s domain knowledge.

Section 1 Topics

IIFCL Grade A Reasoning Syllabus IIFCL Grade A English Language Syllabus Puzzles Seating Arrangement Logical Reasoning, Statement, and Assumption Direction Sense Conclusion and Argument Passage Inference Blood Relation Syllogism Order and Ranking Coding-Decoding Machine Input-Output Data Sufficiency Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series Inequalities Reading Comprehension Vocabulary-based Questions Idioms & Phrases Error Detection Para Jumble Cloze Test Fillers Word Rearrangement Word Swap IIFCL Grade A Quant Syllabus IIFCL Grade A Current Affairs Syllabus Quadratic Equations Simplification and Approximation Profit and Loss Probability Measures of Central Tendency and Variation Permutation and Combination Series and Sequences Boat Stream Number Series Percentages Ratio and Proportion Mensuration (Cone, Cylinder, Cuboid, Sphere) Speed, Time, and Distance Work and Time Surds and Indices Simple Interest & Compound Interest Mixtures and Allegations National & International Current Affairs Latest Banking Acts and Reforms Latest RBI Circulars Priority Sector Lending (PSL) BASEL Norms Regulatory Bodies SEBI, NABARD, RBI, etc Latest mergers and MOUs of Banks & Financial Institutions Important Committees Credit Rating Agencies SARFESI Act Latest news about Non-Performing Assets GNP/GDP NDP/NNP Financial Terms Economic Survey Financial Markets

Section 2 Topics

IIFCL Grade A Domain Knowledge Syllabus Project Finance, Corporate Banking, Treasury, General Management, Risk Management, Corporate Governance, Accounting Banking System in India – Structure and concerns, Financial Institutions – SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, etc. Latest RBI/SEBI Circulars, Guidelines on NBFCs, Project Finance, NPA, etc. Annual reports of RBI, SEBI, IIFCL, etc.

