IIFCL Recruitment 2023: 26 Assistant Manager Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The IIFCL has announced the IIFCL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 for 26 IIFCL Posts. Candidates can apply online from the IIFCL Recruitment 2023 official website of IIFCL i.e., www.iifcl.in. For more information on how to apply for the IIFCL Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

IIFCL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd Posts Name Assistant Manager Total Vacancies 26 Mode of Application Online Notification Release March 1, 2023 Application Process Begins March 11, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 2, 2023 Selection process Examination and Interview

Candidates can download the IIFCL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under IIFCL Recruitment 2023 . Download the official notification of IIFCL Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

IIFCL Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins March 11, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 2, 2023 Date of Examination To be announced

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the IIFCL in a detailed notification.

Post Number of Vacancies Assistant Manager 26

The age limit to apply for IIFCL Recruitment 2023 has not been specified in the short notification. Age limit varies for different posts and age relaxation will be applicable as per the government norms. The age relaxation is provided in the notification annexure of the IIFCL AM Recruitment 2023 Notification.

The minimum educational qualification for IIFCL Recruitment 2023 will be released by the IIFCL in the official detailed notification. For detailed information regarding the IIFCL Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification candidates must stay in touch with the official website.

