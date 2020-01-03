IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 30 Vacancies @iiitu.ac.in, Apply Online till 21 February

IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification: The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, which is know as an institute of National Importance under MHRD, has released the notification No. G-II-1/2019-2946 for the 12 Assistant Professor vacancies in Grade II on 30 December 2019 at its official website, iiitu.ac.in.

As per the IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification released, the Institute has started the online application process at its official portal. The application will be accepted online till 21 February 2020 at 11.59 PM while the hard copy of the online application can be submitted 28 February 2020 till 5.00 PM.

To apply for IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 for 30 vacancies, a candidate must be PhD in an appropriate discipline and must be first class in both UG and PG degrees or a CGPA of 6.5 and above in both UG and PG degrees.

While candidates applying for IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 must not have attained the age above 35 years. However, the Commission has given the relaxation to the reserved category candidates.

Candidates can go through the details of IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification from the below or can download the Official Notification PDF of IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 from the direct link given below.

Notification details

Employment Notice No. IIITU/Recruitment/Asst. Prof. G-II-1/2019-2946 30, Dec.’19

Important Dates for IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

Date of Release of Notification: 30 December 2019

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 21 February 2020 at 11.59 PM

Last Date of Submission of Hard Copy of Online Application: 28 February 2020 at 05.00 PM

Vacancy Details of IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: Assistant Professor Grade-II

No. of Posts: 30 posts

School of Computing - 14 posts

School of Electronics - 08 posts

School of Basic Sciences- 08 posts

Eligibility Conditions for IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification Assistant Professor Grade-II

PhD in an appropriate discipline

First Class in both the UG and PG degrees or a CGPA of 6.5 and above in both UG and PG degrees

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

Assistant Professor Grade-II – 35 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure for IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination being organized by the selection body.

Application Fee for IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

For General – Rs.100/-

For SC/ST/PwD/Women Candidates – Rs.50/-

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft in favour of the Director, IGIMS, Patna” payable at Patna..

How to Apply for IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (http://iiitu.ac.in/) of the IIIT Una. The last date for online application is 21 February 2020 at 11.59 PM. After submitting the online application send the print out (hard copy) of the online application along with the necessary documents as given in the official notification to The Director, IIIT, Una, NIT Campus, Hamirpur–177005. The last date of submission of hard copy of the online application is 28 February 2020 till 5.00 PM.

Official Notification PDF for IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

Online Application Link for IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

Official Website