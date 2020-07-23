IIT Admission 2020: Percentage Criteria For Admission To IITs Dropped This Year - A Big Announcement By HRD Minister

IIT Admission 2020: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced a new update. Percentage criteria for admission to IITs after clearing JEE Main & JEE Advanced 2020 is dropped this year. As board exams of CBSE and other boards have been cancelled and an alternative assessment was used for the evaluation. This is the main reason why this step is being taken.
Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for #JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time, tweeted HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.
JagranJosh.Com earlier reported, there is a high probability that percentage criteria might be dropped this year for admission to IITs and now it is confirmed and announced by the HRD Minister himself.
For admissions to #IITs, apart from qualifying the #JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 17, 2020
Normally, for admissions to IITs, students must have scored 75% aggregate marks in 12th board exams (or equivalent) or must be within the top twenty percentile of successful candidates in their respective class 12 (besides fulfilling other criteria like age, year of passing etc). Relaxation is being provided to SC, ST and PwD candidates. But this year, the criteria of percentage is not applicable for admission to IITs.
According to the schedule, JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled to be held on 27th September 2020 whereas JEE Main 2020 is scheduled from 1st September 2020 to 6th September 2020. Students preparing for JEE Advanced 2020 & JEE Main 2020 can also take assistance provided by JagranJosh.Com. Some links to access important articles are also given below
