IIT Admission 2020: Percentage Criteria For Admission To IITs Dropped This Year - A Big Announcement By HRD Minister

IIT Admission 2020: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced a new update. Percentage criteria for admission to IITs after clearing JEE Main & JEE Advanced 2020 is dropped this year. As board exams of CBSE and other boards have been cancelled and an alternative assessment was used for the evaluation. This is the main reason why this step is being taken.

Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for #JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time, tweeted HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

JagranJosh.Com earlier reported, there is a high probability that percentage criteria might be dropped this year for admission to IITs and now it is confirmed and announced by the HRD Minister himself.