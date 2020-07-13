JEE Main & Advanced 2020: Percentage Criteria For Admission To IITs Might Be Dropped This Year

JEE Main 2020 & JEE Advanced 2020: Due to COVID-19 pandemic, board exams of CBSE & many other boards have been cancelled. Different educational boards of India reacted differently to the situation. Many boards including CBSE & ICSE cancelled some exams and are using alternate evaluation schemes. This might affect the result of many students, as average marks will be given on the basis of best-performing subjects (for which examinations have been cancelled).

As per a report published by a leading media house, this issue has been discussed at a meeting organised by JIC (Joint Implementation Committee), comprising all JEE chairpersons of IITs. The report further suggests quoting sources that all the IITs reached an agreement that this might be a one-time exception for this year only. However, the final decision will be made when it is approved by JAB (Joint Admission Board). JAB comprises directors from all IITs and representatives from the HRD Ministry.

The report further suggest quoting sources that not many students due to less percentage, qualified in JEE Advanced, denied admission to IITs. So this decision will not have a huge impact on candidates. Talking about percentage criteria, a candidate must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in 12th board exams (or equivalent) or must be within the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective class 12 (besides fulfilling other criteria like age, year of passing etc). Relaxation is provided to SC, ST and PwD candidates.

As per the official exam schedule, JEE Main 2020 is scheduled from 1st September to 6th September 2020, whereas JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled for 27th September. Students preparing for JEE Main & JEE Advanced 2020 can take help of various resources provided by Jagranjosh.com. Links to access some important articles are also given below

