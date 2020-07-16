CBSE 2020: Check Complete Details About Revaluation & Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of Answer Booklets - Learn Important Dates, Charges & More Details

CBSE has recently released an official notification with complete details about CBSE revaluation, CBSE Marks verification and process of obtaining the CBSE answer booklets.

Students unsatisfied with CBSE 12th Result 2020 can apply for verification of marks, revaluation of marks and obtaining photocopy of if evaluation answer booklets. In this article, we have provided complete details about all the process, charges and important dates.

Students should note that all the three process i.e., Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books, Re-Evaluation are interrelated in a way. It means only those students who will apply for “Verification of Marks” will be eligible to apply for “Obtaining Photocopy of Answer Booklets”. Only those students who will apply for “Verification of Marks” and “Obtaining Photocopy of Answer Booklets” will be eligible to apply for “Re-evaluation”.

However, students can also obtain photocopy of answer booklets under RTI Act, 2005 but request for re-evaluation and verification can't be made under RTI Act.

Important Dates for Class 12th Students:

S.No. Activity Duration Fee 1 Verification of Marks Applying Online 17th July 2020 (Friday) To 21st July 2020 (Tuesday) upto 5:00 PM Rs. 500 per subject 2 Obtaining Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Books: Applying Online 1st August 2020 (Saturday To 2nd August 2020 (Sunday) upto 5:00 PM Note: Online process can be done on holidays too Rs. 700 per answer booklet 3 Re-Evaluation Applying 6th August 2020 (Thursday) To 7th August 2020 (Friday) upto 5:00 PM Rs. 100 per question

Important Points from official notification:

1. Applications for all the processes will be taken only Online through CBSE's website - www.cbse.nic.in & during the specified schedules along with processing charges. No application, after schedule & in offline mode, will be allowed.

2. The processing costs can only be deposited online (Credit/Debit Card/Net banking). Processing charges shall not be accepted offline i.e Postal Order/DD/Cheque/Money order/Cash etc.

3. Incomplete/offline applications will be promptly rejected without any

correspondence with the candidate.

4. Only one application per student, for each step, will be accepted in the online process. Students must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects.

5. CBSE will not be responsible for any loss or damage or any inconvenience caused to the student, consequent to the revision of mark(s) or delay in communication, for reasons beyond control.

6. Decrease even by 1 mark shall be affected.

7. In cases where there is a change in marks (decrease or increase), such

students shall have to surrender the mark sheet which is in their possession. Thereafter, they shall be issued a new Marksheet.

The outcome of the marks verification and re-evaluation will be final and binding.

8. In case, the status of any student changes to Compartment after verification/re-evaluation, the student needs to apply separately for appearing in the compartment examination - 2020.

9. Processing charges are non-refundable.

(I) Verification of Marks: Important Points from official notification:

(a) Processing charge is Rs.500/- per subject.

(b) The result of verification of marks will be communicated in the following manner: -

(i) The result of verification of marks will be uploaded on CBSE's website.

(ii) In case of a change in marks, a letter will also be sent to the applicant by Speed Post/e-mail by the concerned Regional Office of CBSE.

(iii) In case, where there is no change of marks, no letter will be sent by CBSE, however, it will be available on the website.

(iv) Applicants are advised to visit CBSE's website for the status of verification request.

(c) Only those candidates who will apply for verification of marks online will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer books in that/those subject(s).

(II) Application for Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book: Important Points from official notification:

(a) Only those candidates who have applied for verification of Marks Online in the manner as prescribed above will be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book(s).

(b) Processing charges will be Rs.700/- per subject.

(c) Application submitted on behalf of the candidate and also the incomplete application will be summarily rejected and fees deposited shall be forfeited without any further reference.

(d) Photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be provided in the candidate's login account after blocking all information relating to the identity of the Examiner/ Evaluator/ any other official associated with the examination/evaluation process etc.

(e) If the students desire to challenge the marks awarded to any question, he/she will have to apply online, as per the schedule for revaluation of marks.

(III) Re-evaluation of Answer Booklets: Important Points

(a) Only those students who have applied for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book shall be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question(s).

(b) Request for re-evaluation/challenges shall be accepted only for the theory portion @ Rs. 100/- per question.

(c) The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject

concerned which would be available on the website along with the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit an application for revaluation in the required question(s) with reasoning.

(d) Status of revaluation shall be uploaded on the website followed by a formal letter by speed post/e-mail.

(e) No appeal or review against the re-evaluation would be entertained.

In case of all the above three activities, i.e. I, II and III, the decision of the Competent Authority of the Board on the marks awarded shall be final and binding on the students.

Photocopy of the answer book(s) under RTI Act-2005 will be provided as per provisions of RTI Act, 2005. However, requests for verification and/or re-evaluation cannot be made under the RTI Act.

