ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 327 Nurse, Resident, Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Online @ ilbs.in

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Delhi Jobs Notification: ILBS, Delhi has invited applications for Nurse, Resident, Consultant and other posts on contract basis (except Resident post). The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 31 January 2020.
Notification details
- Employment Notice No. ILBS/Careers/7/19; Dated: 29 December 2019
Important Dates for ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020
- Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 29 December 2019
- Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 31 January 2020
Vacancy Details of ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020
Name of the Post: No. of Posts
Total Vacancies– 327 Posts
- Executive and Jr Executive Nurse – Total 200 Posts
- Senior Resident – Total 15 Posts
- Consultant – Total 09 Posts
Please check official notification for full list of vacancies in ILBS Recruitment 2020.
Eligibility Conditions for ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification & Age Limits: Candidates are advised to check official notification PDF on this page or visit the official website to get details of required educational qualification for each post and required age limits.
- Application Fee for ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020
For UR/OBC – Rs.500/-
- For SC/ST/EWS/Ex-SM Candidates – Rs.100/-
- Mode of Payment: online using Credit Card or Net Banking facility
How to Apply for ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020
The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (https://www.ilbs.in) of the organization. The last date for online application is 31 January 2020.
Advertisement for ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020
Official Notification for ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020
Important Instructions for ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020
Direct Link for Online Application for ILBS, Delhi Recruitment 2020
Recruitment Page on Official Website
---
