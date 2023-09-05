India Mint Recruitment 2023: Monthly Salary up to 67,390, Check Post, Age, Qualification and Process to Apply

India Mint Recruitment 2023: India Mint has released the notification for the 53 Technician posts in the Employment News. Check the pdf, how to apply, age limit, selection process and more.

India Mint Recruitment 2023 Notification: India Government Mint (Hyderabad) has invited online applications for the 53 Jr.Technician posts. These positions are available in various disciplines including Electrician, Welder, Plumber, Machinist, Foundryman and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 1, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written test which will be conducted tentatively in October/November 2023. Exams will be conducted in online mode and will be of objective type.

India Mint Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 2, 2023

Closing date of application: October 1, 2023

Last Date of submission of on-line application/ Payment of fees: October 1, 2023

Dates of Online Test for all the posts: October/November 2023 (Tentatively)

India Mint Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Jr.Technician (Foundryman)-5

Jr.Technician(Electroplating)-5

Jr.Technician(Chemical Plant)-8

Jr.Technician (Die & Medal)-3

Jr.Technician(Precious Metals)-2

Jr.Technician (Fitter)-20

Jr.Technician(Electrician)-4

Jr.Technician(Welder)-1

Jr.Technician(Electronics/Instrumentation)-2

Jr.Technician(Plumber)-1

Jr.Technician(Machinist)-1

Jr.Technician(Turner)-1

India Mint Educational Qualification 2023

Jr.Technician (Foundryman)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Foundryman/Furnace Operator

Jr.Technician(Electroplating)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electroplater

Jr.Technician(Chemical Plant)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Chemical Plant Operator/ Attendant Operator(Chemical Plant)/ Lab.Assistant(Chemical Plant)

Jr.Technician (Die & Medal)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Heat

Treatment Operator/ Tool & Die Maker/ Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance

Treatment Operator/ Tool & Die Maker/ Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance Jr.Technician(Precious Metals)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Goldsmith/ Jewel Smith

Jr.Technician (Fitter)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Fitter/ Millwright maintenance mechanic.

Jr.Technician(Electrician)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trade of Electrician.

Jr.Technician(Welder)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trade of Welder

Jr.Technician(Electronics/Instrumentation)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electronics/Instrumentation/ Electronics Mechanic/Instrument Mechanic.

Jr.Technician(Plumber)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trade of Plumber.

Jr.Technician(Machinist)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Machinist/ Machinist(Grinder).

Jr.Technician(Turner)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trade of Turner

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

India Mint Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 25 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

India Mint Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For India Mint Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.