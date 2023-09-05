India Mint Recruitment 2023: Monthly Salary up to 67,390, Check Post, Age, Qualification and Process to Apply

India Mint Recruitment 2023 Notification: India Government Mint (Hyderabad) has invited online applications for the 53 Jr.Technician posts. These positions are available in various disciplines including Electrician, Welder, Plumber, Machinist, Foundryman and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 1, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written test which will be conducted tentatively in October/November 2023. Exams will be conducted in online mode and will be of objective type.
India Mint Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: September 2, 2023
- Closing date of application: October 1, 2023
- Last Date of submission of on-line application/ Payment of fees: October 1, 2023
- Dates of Online Test for all the posts: October/November 2023 (Tentatively)
India Mint Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Jr.Technician (Foundryman)-5
- Jr.Technician(Electroplating)-5
- Jr.Technician(Chemical Plant)-8
- Jr.Technician (Die & Medal)-3
- Jr.Technician(Precious Metals)-2
- Jr.Technician (Fitter)-20
- Jr.Technician(Electrician)-4
- Jr.Technician(Welder)-1
- Jr.Technician(Electronics/Instrumentation)-2
- Jr.Technician(Plumber)-1
- Jr.Technician(Machinist)-1
- Jr.Technician(Turner)-1
India Mint Educational Qualification 2023
- Jr.Technician (Foundryman)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Foundryman/Furnace Operator
- Jr.Technician(Electroplating)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electroplater
- Jr.Technician(Chemical Plant)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Chemical Plant Operator/ Attendant Operator(Chemical Plant)/ Lab.Assistant(Chemical Plant)
- Jr.Technician (Die & Medal)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Heat
Treatment Operator/ Tool & Die Maker/ Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance
- Jr.Technician(Precious Metals)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Goldsmith/ Jewel Smith
- Jr.Technician (Fitter)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Fitter/ Millwright maintenance mechanic.
- Jr.Technician(Electrician)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trade of Electrician.
- Jr.Technician(Welder)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trade of Welder
- Jr.Technician(Electronics/Instrumentation)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electronics/Instrumentation/ Electronics Mechanic/Instrument Mechanic.
- Jr.Technician(Plumber)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trade of Plumber.
- Jr.Technician(Machinist)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Machinist/ Machinist(Grinder).
- Jr.Technician(Turner)-Full time ITI certificate recognized by NCVT/SCVT in the trade of Turner
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
India Mint Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 25 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
India Mint Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For India Mint Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://igmhyderabad.spmcil.com/en/discover-spmcil/#career.
- Step 2: Click on the link >careers >Recruitment to the posts of Jr.Technicians in Various Trades and click on the hyperlink “Online Application Form”.
- Step 3: It redirects the candidates to the online registration page.
- Step 4: Enter all basic details and upload the photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a hand-written declaration in the online application form as per the specifications given.
- Step 5: To register an application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.