India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: 40889 Vacancies, Apply Online @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post is looking to recruit 40889 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Get the Online Application Link, Notification, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post is inviting applications from eligible and interested people for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post. A total of 40889 vacancies are announced by India Post for the year 2023 across India. These vacancies shall be filled for the post of Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak).

The applications are invited through online mode on the India Post Official website i.e. www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in from 27 January 2023. India Post GDS Registration will be closed on 16 February 2023. However, the candidates can do corrections in the application from 17 to 19 February 2023.



Candidates who want to join as GDS should be 10th class passed and the age should be between 18 years and 40 years. India Post will select the candidates on the basis of performance in 10th. Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs .12,000/- and Rs. -24,470/-.

India Post GDS 2023 Overview

Organization Name India Post Name of the Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Number of Vacancies 40889 Mode of Application Online Application Dates 27 Jan to 16 Feb 2023 Selection Method Merit List

Official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS 2023 Notification and Online Application Link



The candidates can check all the details related to recruitment such as vacancy, eligibility, selection process and other details in the notification provided here. The direct link to apply for Indian Post GDS Vacancy 2023 can be accessed by clicking on the link below.

India Post GDS Notification Download Click Here India Post GDS Online Application Link Click Here

India Post GDS 2023 Important Dates

Starting Date of India Post GDS Online Application 27 January 2023 Last Date of India Post GDS Online Application 16 February 2023 Edit/Correction Window for in India Post GDS Application 17 February to 19 February 2023

India Post GDS 2023 Vacancy Details

India Post has notified more than forty thousand posts in various cities across the country. The candidates can check the circle-wise vacancies below:

Circle Number of Vacancies Andhra Pradesh 2480 Assam 355 Assam 36 Assam 16 Bihar 1461 Chattisgarh 1593 Delhi 46 Gujarat 2017 Haryana 354 HP 603 J&K 300 Jharkhand 1590 Karnataka 3036 Kerala 2462 MP 1841 Maharashtra 94 Maharashtra 2414 North Eastern 201 North Eastern 395 North Eastern 209 North Eastern 118 Odisha 1382 Punjab 6 Punjab 760 Rajasthan 1684 TN 3167 Telangana 1266 UP 7987 Uttarakhand 889 WB 2001 WB 29 WB 54 WB 19 WB 24

Punjab

India Post GDS Salary

Name of the Post Salary BPM Rs.12,000/- -29,380/- ABPM/Dak Sevak Rs.10,000/- -24,470/-

India Post GDS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

India Post GDS Age Limit:

The minimum age limit of the student should be 18 years and not more than 40 years.

Other Qualifications:

Knowledge of computer Knowledge of cycling Adequate means of livelihood

Selection Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 ?



India Post will shortlist the candidates on the basis of system generated merit list.

The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

The candidates can apply online from 27 January 2023 to 17 February 2023 on the official website with the easy steps given below:

Step 1: Registration - Students are required to click on the 'Registration Tab' where they are required to enter their details such as Mobile Number, Email, Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Gender etc.

Step 2: Submit Online Application - AfterRegistratuon, students shall be required to enter their registration number and select circle

Step 3: Choose Preferences - An applicant can only apply one or more for vacant posts of GDS in only one of the selected Division one or more.

Step 4: Take the print out of the application form

India Post GDS Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-