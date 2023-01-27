JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: 40889 Vacancies, Apply Online @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post is looking to recruit 40889 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Get the Online Application Link, Notification, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post is inviting applications from eligible and interested people for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post.  A total of 40889 vacancies are announced by India Post for the year 2023 across India. These vacancies shall be filled for the post of Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak).

The applications are invited through online mode on the India Post Official website i.e. www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in from 27 January 2023. India Post GDS Registration will be closed on 16 February 2023. However, the candidates can do corrections in the application from 17 to 19 February 2023.

Candidates who want to join as GDS should be 10th class passed and the age should be between 18 years and 40 years. India Post will select the candidates on the basis of performance in 10th. Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs .12,000/- and Rs. -24,470/-.

India Post GDS 2023 Overview

Organization Name India Post
Name of the Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
Number of Vacancies 40889 
Mode of Application Online
Application Dates 27 Jan to 16 Feb 2023
Selection Method Merit List
Official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS 2023  Notification and Online Application Link

The candidates can check all the details related to recruitment such as vacancy, eligibility, selection process and other details in the notification provided here. The direct link to apply for Indian Post GDS Vacancy 2023 can be accessed by clicking on the link below.

India Post GDS Notification Download Click Here
India Post GDS Online Application Link Click Here

India  Post GDS 2023 Important Dates

Starting Date of India Post GDS Online Application 27 January 2023
Last Date of India Post GDS  Online Application 16 February 2023
Edit/Correction Window for in India Post GDS Application 17 February to 19 February 2023

India Post GDS 2023 Vacancy Details

India Post has notified more than forty thousand posts in various cities across the country. The candidates can check the circle-wise vacancies below:

Circle Number of Vacancies
Andhra Pradesh 2480
Assam 355
Assam 36
Assam 16
Bihar 1461
Chattisgarh 1593
Delhi 46
Gujarat 2017
Haryana 354
HP 603
J&K 300
Jharkhand 1590
Karnataka 3036
Kerala 2462
MP 1841
Maharashtra 94
Maharashtra 2414
North Eastern 201
North Eastern 395
North Eastern 209
North Eastern 118
Odisha 1382
Punjab 6
Punjab 760
Rajasthan 1684
TN 3167
Telangana 1266
UP 7987
Uttarakhand 889
WB 2001
WB 29
WB 54
WB 19
WB 24

Punjab

India Post GDS Salary

Name of the Post Salary
BPM Rs.12,000/- -29,380/-
ABPM/Dak Sevak Rs.10,000/- -24,470/-

India Post GDS 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

India Post GDS Age Limit:

The minimum age limit of the student should be 18 years and not more than 40 years.

Other Qualifications:

  1. Knowledge of computer
  2. Knowledge of cycling
  3. Adequate means of livelihood

Selection Criteria for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 ?

  • India Post will shortlist the candidates on the basis of system generated merit list.
  • The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

The candidates can apply online from 27 January 2023 to 17 February 2023 on the official website with the easy steps given below:

Step 1: Registration - Students are required to click on the 'Registration Tab' where they are required to enter their details such as Mobile Number, Email, Name, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Gender etc.

Step 2: Submit Online Application - AfterRegistratuon, students shall be required to enter their registration number and select circle

Step 3: Choose Preferences - An applicant can only apply one or more for vacant posts of GDS in only one of the selected Division one or more.

Step 4: Take the print out of the application form

India Post GDS Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

FAQ

How to Apply for GDS Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates are required to submit their application via online mode on https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

What is the India Post GDS Registration Last Date ?

The application should submit their application on or before 16 February 2023.

What is India Posts BPM Salary ?

Rs.12,000/- to -29,380/-

What is the qualification for India Post GDS 2023 Vacancy?

Candidates seeking to apply should be 10th class passed.
