India Post Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Skilled Artisan Posts Under Mail Motor Service Kolkata

India Post, Kolkata (Mail Motor Service), has re-invited the applications for the recruitment to the post of Skilled Artisans Posts. Check application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, application fee, etc.

Oct 5, 2020 13:34 IST
India Post Kolkata Recruitment 2018
India Post Recruitment 2020: India Post, Kolkata (Mail Motor Service), has re-invited the applications for the recruitment to the post of Skilled Artisans Posts. Candidates who have earlier applied between 15 September 2018 to 21 September 2018 need not apply. New candidates can apply, for India Post Kolkata Recruitment 2020 for 19 Skilled Artisan Posts, in  the prescribed format within 30 days (02 November 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment newspaper.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within 30 days (02 November 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment newspaper

India Post, Kolkata Vacancy Details

Skilled Artisan -19 Posts

  • Motor Vehicle Mechanic – 8 Posts
  • Motor Vehicle Electrician – 4 Posts
  • Blacksmith – 2 Posts
  • Tyreman -2 Posts
  • Painter – 1 Post
  • Upholsterer – 1 Post
  • Carpenter & Jointer – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Skilled Artisan Posts Job

Educational Qualification:

  • A certificate in the respective Trade from any technical institute OR 8th class Passed with 1 year experience in the respective trade
  • Candidates who apply for the post Motor Vehicle Mechanic should possess a valid driving license

Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years

How to Apply for the India Post Kolkata Jobs 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to ‘The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, 139,Beleghata Road, Kolkata - 700015 within 30 days (02 November 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment newspaper.

New Notification PDF

Detailed Notification

Job Summary
NotificationIndia Post Kolkata Recruitment 2018 for 19 Skilled Artisan Posts
Estimate Date0
Last Date of SubmissionNov 14, 2018
Citykolkata
StateWest Bengal
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations, India Post
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Other Funtional Area
