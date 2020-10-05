India Post Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Skilled Artisan Posts Under Mail Motor Service Kolkata

India Post Recruitment 2020: India Post, Kolkata (Mail Motor Service), has re-invited the applications for the recruitment to the post of Skilled Artisans Posts. Candidates who have earlier applied between 15 September 2018 to 21 September 2018 need not apply. New candidates can apply, for India Post Kolkata Recruitment 2020 for 19 Skilled Artisan Posts, in the prescribed format within 30 days (02 November 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment newspaper.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within 30 days (02 November 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment newspaper

India Post, Kolkata Vacancy Details

Skilled Artisan -19 Posts

Motor Vehicle Mechanic – 8 Posts

Motor Vehicle Electrician – 4 Posts

Blacksmith – 2 Posts

Tyreman -2 Posts

Painter – 1 Post

Upholsterer – 1 Post

Carpenter & Jointer – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Skilled Artisan Posts Job

Educational Qualification:

A certificate in the respective Trade from any technical institute OR 8 th class Passed with 1 year experience in the respective trade

8 class Passed with 1 year experience in the respective trade Candidates who apply for the post Motor Vehicle Mechanic should possess a valid driving license

Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years

How to Apply for the India Post Kolkata Jobs 2020 ?



The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to ‘The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, 139,Beleghata Road, Kolkata - 700015 within 30 days (02 November 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment newspaper.

