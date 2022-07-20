Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for English

Indian Air Force Agnipath Written Exam to be held from 24th July 2022 onwards for eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Preparation Strategy: The Indian Air Force has received more than 7.5 lakh applications for Agniveer Vayu post under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022. The IAF had released the notification for the recruitment of eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch on 20th June 2022. Online applications were invited from Unmarried Male Indian citizens from 24th June to 5th July 2022.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Written Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Name of the Group Subjects No. of Questions Total Marks Exam Duration Airmen Science English 20 70 60 minutes Mathematics 25 Physics 25 Airmen Other than Science Reasoning & General Awareness 30 50 45 minutes English 20 Airmen Science & Other than Science Mathematics 25 100 85 minutes English 20 Reasoning & General Awareness 30 Physics 25

NOTE:

(i) Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system.

(ii) Marking pattern: One mark for every correct answer. Nil (0) marks for un-attempted question. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

(iii) candidates are to qualify in each paper separately in science and other than science subjects. The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam.

How to prepare English for Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022?

Syllabus: Word Formation, Preposition, Determiners, Noun & Pronouns, Conjunction, Adverb, Modals, Clauses, Subject-Verb Concord, Verb Formation and Error in their use, Sentence Transformation, One-word Substitution, Synonyms & Antonyms, Spelling Errors, Idioms & Phrases.

English Language for Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022 is one of the most scoring sections where the candidates in the groups Airmen Science, Airmen Other than Science, and Airmen Science & Other than Science will be assessed for their skills in English Grammar, Vocabulary, and Comprehension. There will be 20 questions in English.

Good command over English Grammar and Vocabulary is the key to scoring high in the English section. Read the newspapers, magazines, editorials, and books. Mark new words and look up their meaning in the dictionary. Solve as many previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes as possible to boost your performance. Take up any of these Best Books to prepare for IAF Agnipath Written Exam such as High School English Grammar & Composition Edition by Wren and Martin, Objective General English by SP Bakshi or Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis to practice Grammar exercises.

A strong understanding of grammar and vocabulary is a MUST for scoring high in English. Brush up basic rules of grammar, tenses, verbs, adverbs, nouns, pronouns, adjectives, prepositions, conjunction, articles, singular & plural rules, vocabulary to spot errors in the sentence. Regular reading practice will also aid in solving Error Detection questions.

In questions related to Sentence Transformation to form a sensible sentence, look at the connectors to spot the flow. Look at the articles, adverbs, definers, connectors, pronouns, etc to take cues while arranging the lines of the sentences. The sentence order can only be right when one understands Clauses (subject-object-verb), Modifiers, adverbs, auxiliary verbs, indirect objects, prepositional phrases, etc. Always place the Subject first. After completing the sentence order, re-read it in order to get the proper flow of the sentence.

One should have the knowledge and aim at expanding their knowledge bank of most common Idioms & Phrases in English. Practice at least 10 Idioms & Phrases every day throughout the preparation time.

Candidates must be well versed that synonyms are words or phrases that carry the identical meaning as the word in question while antonyms are words or phrases that are the opposites of the word in question. Scoring high in Synonyms & Antonyms questions requires a good hold of vocabulary. Learn at least 10 -20 new words every day.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Admit Card 2022

Please refer your registered online application for Agniveer Vayu 01/2022. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam. However, in order to ease your travel to the city of exam, details of allocated 'Exam Date and name of Exam City' is available in your login on web portal.

Exam Date and Exam City Details