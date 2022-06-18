Indian Air Force (IAF) Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply for Ayah, HKS and Other Posts

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) has published a notice for recrutiment to the post of Ayah/ Ward Sahayika, Cook, House Keeping Staff (HKS), and Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) in the employment newspaper of 18 June 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ‘Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’.

Important Dates

within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ‘Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group C Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Postal Address Vacancies Ayah/ Ward Sahayika Commandant Command Hospital AF,

Agram Post, Bengaluru – 560007 2 Cook (OG) 1 House Keeping Staff (HKS) 1 Cook (OG) Air Officer Commanding, AF Station,

Jalahalli, West Bengaluru – 560015 1 Cook (OG) Air Officer Commanding, AF Station,

Yelahanka, Bengaluru – 560063 2 Cook (OG) Commanding Officer Training Command (U),

AF JC Nagar-Post, Hebbal, Bengaluru – 560006 1 Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver

(Ordinary Grade) 1 Cook (OG) Air Officer Commanding, AF Station,

Tambaram, Chennai – 600046 3 Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver

(Ordinary Grade) 1 House Keeping Staff (HKS) 1 Air Officer Commanding, AF Station, Hakimpet, Secunderabad – 500014 Cook (OG) 1

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Air Force (IAF) Group C Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Ayah/Ward Sahayika - 10th Passed or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10th Passed or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University; Must be holding a valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles; Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism; Minimum two years experience in driving motor vehicles.

Cook (Ordinary Grade) - 10th Passed from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1 year experience in trade.

House Keeping Staff (HKS) - 10th Passed

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

How to Apply for Indian Air Force (IAF) Group C Recrutiment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to any of the mentioned Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application as per format given under (typed in English/Hindi), duly supported with the relevant documents so as to reach the concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post.