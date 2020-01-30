Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020 at Odisha, MP  & Assam for Group Y Non Technical Posts, Check Dates & Details Here

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020: Indian Air Force is organizing recruitment rally at Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Assam for Group Y Non-Technical Posts. Candidates who wish to become Airmen have an opportunity under the Indian Air Force. Candidates can check the rally dates, eligibility criteria and other essential details in this article.

Important Dates

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally Date for Odisha: 04 February 2020 and 07 February 2020

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally Date for Madhya Pradesh: 23 February 2020 and 26 February 2020

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally Date for Assam: 16 February 2020 and 19 February 2020

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020 Vacancy Details

Airmen

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Airmen Posts

Educational Qualification:

Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) {Auto Tech & IAF(P) Trades):- Candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2 or Equivalent from a recognized board.

Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) Medical Assistant Trade. Candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2 or Equivalent from a recognized board.

Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) Indian Air Force (Security) Trade: Candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2 or Equivalent from a recognized board in any stream/subjects approved by Central/State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks.

Indian Air Force Odisha Recruitment Rally Official Notification PDF

Indian Air Force MP Recruitment Rally Official Notification PDF

Indian Air Force Assam Recruitment Rally Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Indian Air Force Airmen 2020 Salary - Rs. 14,600/- per month on training. After completion of the training, Rs. 26,900/- per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) will be provided.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020 Rally Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally on the scheduled dates and venues. Candidates can refer to the provided links for details.

