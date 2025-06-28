Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Exam Date OUT: The Indian Army has released the Army Agniveer Exam Schedule of the online common entrance exam for Agniveer entry 2025. Get the direct link here to download the test schedule PDF along with the Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 release date.

Agniveer Exam Date 2025: The Indian Army has announced the Agniveer Exam Dates 2025 for the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) schedule for the Agniveer entry on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. As per the information available on the Indian Army website, the Agniveer CEE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, for various entries like General Duty, Tradesman, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and GD Women MP. For which the recruitment board will release the Army Agniveer admit card 14 days before the online exam. The Indian Army Agniveer scheme recruits young individuals into the Indian Army for a period of four years. The scheme aims to create a more youthful and technologically adept armed force. After four years, up to 25% of Agniveers may be selected for permanent service based on performance, while the rest will return to civilian life with a 'Seva Nidhi' financial package and a skill certificate.

Also Check, Army Agniveer Important Questions Direct Link to Download Army Agniveer 2025 Exam Date PDF The candidates can check the Army Agniveer 2025 exam date on the official website of the Indian Army- joinindianarmy.nic.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Army Agniveer 2025 exam date. Agniveer CEE 2025 Exam Schedule Check here Also Check, Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Indian Army Agniveer Selection Process 2025 Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern 2025 Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Exam Date: Category Wise Exam Schedule with Duration The Indian Army will conduct the online exam for Agniveer and other various entries from June 30 to July 10, 2025, in multiple shifts. Check the complete category-wise schedule provided below:

S. No. Category Exam Date Duration 1. Agniveer (General Duty) 30 Jun 25 to 03 Jul 25 60 Min 2. Agniveer Tradesmen (10th) 03 Jul 25 to 04 Jul 25 60 Min 3. Agniveer (Tech) 04 Jul 25 60 Min 4. Agniveer Tradesmen (8th) 07 Jul 25 60 Min 5. Agniveer GD (Women Military Police) 07 Jul 25 60 Min 6. Sol Tech (NA) 08 Jul 25 60 Min 7. Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist) 08 Jul 25 180 Min 8. Sepoy (Pharma) 09 Jul 25 120 Min 9. JCO RT (Pandit, Pandit (Gorkha), Granthi, Maulvi (Sunni), Maulvi (Shia), Padre, Buddhist) 09 Jul 25 120 Min 10. JCO Catering 09 Jul 25 120 Min 11. Havildar Svy Auto Carto 09 Jul 25 120 Min 12. Agniveer (Clerk/SKT) 10 Jul 25 60 Min

Also Check, Indian Army Agniveer Question Paper Indian Army Agniveer Salary 2025 Army Agniveer 2025 Admit Card Release Date The Indian Army will release the Agniveer admit card 14 days before the online exam. The entry-wise admit card release date is provided below: S. No. Category Date of Issue of Admit Card 1. Agniveer (General Duty) 16 Jun 25 2. Agniveer Tradesmen (10th) 18 Jun 25 3. Agniveer (Tech) 18 Jun 25 4. Agniveer Tradesmen (8th) 18 Jun 25 5. Agniveer GD (Women Military Police) 18 Jun 25 6. Sol Tech (NA) 18 Jun 25 7. Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist) 18 Jun 25 8. Sepoy (Pharma) 18 Jun 25 9. JCO RT (Pandit, Pandit (Gorkha), Granthi, Maulvi (Sunni), Maulvi (Shia), Padre, Buddhist) 18 Jun 25 10. JCO Catering 18 Jun 25 11. Havildar Svy Auto Carto 18 Jun 25 12. Agniveer (Clerk/SKT) 18 Jun 25

Also Check, Indian Army Agniveer GK Important Questions 2025 with Answers Indian army Agniveer Logical Reasoning Important Questions 2025 with Solutions Indian Army Agniveer General Science Important Questions 2025 Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern The computer-based Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted nationwide. For this, the Indian Army has issued the admit card and each candidate needs to report to the exam centre mentioned in the admit card. The CEE will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). As per the category of application, the candidates would be required to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours. There will be a negative marking for wrong answers. 25% marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Marks scored by the candidates in CEE will be normalised to take into account variations in difficulty levels of the question paper across different sessions.

Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern Mode of Exam Online Language of Paper Bilingual (Hindi & English) Number of Questions Agniveer General Duty/Agniveer Technical/Agniveer Tradesmen/Soldier Nursing Assistant: 50 Questions

Soldier Sepoy Pharma/Junior Commissioned Officer/ Havildar Survey Automated Cartographer: 100 Questions Total Marks Agniveer General Duty/Agniveer Technical/Agniveer Tradesmen/Soldier Nursing Assistant: 50

Soldier Sepoy Pharma/Junior Commissioned Officer/ Havildar Survey Automated Cartographer: 100 Time Duration Agniveer General Duty/Agniveer Technical/Agniveer Tradesmen/Soldier Nursing Assistant: 1 hour

Soldier Sepoy Pharma/Junior Commissioned Officer/ Havildar Survey Automated Cartographer: 2 hours Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Negative Marking 0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer