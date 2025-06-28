Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Army Agniveer Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check CEE Date, Timing and Paper Pattern Details

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Exam Date OUT: The Indian Army has released the Army Agniveer Exam Schedule of the online common entrance exam for Agniveer entry 2025. Get the direct link here to download the test schedule PDF along with the Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 release date.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jun 28, 2025, 13:05 IST
Check the Indian Army Agniveer 2025 exam date here.

Agniveer Exam Date 2025: The Indian Army has announced the Agniveer Exam Dates 2025 for the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) schedule for the Agniveer entry on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. As per the information available on the Indian Army website, the Agniveer CEE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, for various entries like General Duty, Tradesman, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and GD Women MP. For which the recruitment board will release the Army Agniveer admit card 14 days before the online exam. 

The Indian Army Agniveer scheme recruits young individuals into the Indian Army for a period of four years. The scheme aims to create a more youthful and technologically adept armed force. After four years, up to 25% of Agniveers may be selected for permanent service based on performance, while the rest will return to civilian life with a 'Seva Nidhi' financial package and a skill certificate.

Direct Link to Download Army Agniveer 2025 Exam Date PDF

The candidates can check the Army Agniveer 2025 exam date on the official website of the Indian Army- joinindianarmy.nic.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Army Agniveer 2025 exam date.

Agniveer CEE 2025 Exam Schedule

Check here

Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Exam Date: Category Wise Exam Schedule with Duration 

The Indian Army will conduct the online exam for Agniveer and other various entries from June 30 to July 10, 2025, in multiple shifts. Check the complete category-wise schedule provided below:

S. No.

Category

Exam Date

Duration

1.

Agniveer (General Duty)

30 Jun 25 to 03 Jul 25

60 Min

2.

Agniveer Tradesmen (10th)

03 Jul 25 to 04 Jul 25

60 Min

3.

Agniveer (Tech)

04 Jul 25

60 Min

4.

Agniveer Tradesmen (8th)

07 Jul 25

60 Min

5.

Agniveer GD (Women Military Police)

07 Jul 25

60 Min

6.

Sol Tech (NA)

08 Jul 25

60 Min

7.

Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist)

08 Jul 25

180 Min

8.

Sepoy (Pharma)

09 Jul 25

120 Min

9.

JCO RT (Pandit, Pandit (Gorkha), Granthi, Maulvi (Sunni), Maulvi (Shia), Padre, Buddhist)

09 Jul 25

120 Min

10.

JCO Catering

09 Jul 25

120 Min

11.

Havildar Svy Auto Carto

09 Jul 25

120 Min

12.

Agniveer (Clerk/SKT)

10 Jul 25

60 Min

Army Agniveer 2025 Admit Card Release Date

The Indian Army will release the Agniveer admit card 14 days before the online exam. The entry-wise admit card release date is provided below:

S. No.

Category

Date of Issue of Admit Card

1.

Agniveer (General Duty)

16 Jun 25

2.

Agniveer Tradesmen (10th)

18 Jun 25

3.

Agniveer (Tech)

 18 Jun 25

4.

Agniveer Tradesmen (8th)

 18 Jun 25

5.

Agniveer GD (Women Military Police)

 18 Jun 25

6.

Sol Tech (NA)

 18 Jun 25

7.

Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist)

 18 Jun 25

8.

Sepoy (Pharma)

 18 Jun 25

9.

JCO RT (Pandit, Pandit (Gorkha), Granthi, Maulvi (Sunni), Maulvi (Shia), Padre, Buddhist)

 18 Jun 25

10.

JCO Catering

 18 Jun 25

11.

Havildar Svy Auto Carto

 18 Jun 25

12.

Agniveer (Clerk/SKT)

 18 Jun 25

Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern 

The computer-based Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted nationwide. For this, the Indian Army has issued the admit card and each candidate needs to report to the exam centre mentioned in the admit card.

The CEE will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). As per the category of application, the candidates would be required to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

There will be a negative marking for wrong answers. 25% marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Marks scored by the candidates in CEE will be normalised to take into account variations in difficulty levels of the question paper across different sessions.

Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern

Mode of Exam

Online

Language of Paper

Bilingual (Hindi & English)

Number of Questions
  • Agniveer General Duty/Agniveer Technical/Agniveer Tradesmen/Soldier Nursing Assistant: 50 Questions 
  • Soldier Sepoy Pharma/Junior Commissioned Officer/ Havildar Survey Automated Cartographer: 100 Questions

Total Marks
  • Agniveer General Duty/Agniveer Technical/Agniveer Tradesmen/Soldier Nursing Assistant: 50 
  • Soldier Sepoy Pharma/Junior Commissioned Officer/ Havildar Survey Automated Cartographer: 100 

Time Duration
  • Agniveer General Duty/Agniveer Technical/Agniveer Tradesmen/Soldier Nursing Assistant: 1 hour 
  • Soldier Sepoy Pharma/Junior Commissioned Officer/ Havildar Survey Automated Cartographer: 2 hours

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Negative Marking

0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

The candidates, who join through the agnipath scheme will get Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years. After successfully completing four years of service 25% of agniveers will get permanent service based on organisational requirements. Here is some basic information about the agniveer scheme given in the table below.

Indian Army Agniveer 2025: Overview

Name of Scheme

Agnipath

Conducted by

Indian Army

Recruitment Level

Pan India

Tenure

4 Years

Salary

Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service

Selection Process
  • Computer Based Online Test
  • Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
  • Physical Measurement
  • Medical Test
Sunil Sharma

