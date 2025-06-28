Agniveer Exam Date 2025: The Indian Army has announced the Agniveer Exam Dates 2025 for the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) schedule for the Agniveer entry on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. As per the information available on the Indian Army website, the Agniveer CEE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025, for various entries like General Duty, Tradesman, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper, and GD Women MP. For which the recruitment board will release the Army Agniveer admit card 14 days before the online exam.
The Indian Army Agniveer scheme recruits young individuals into the Indian Army for a period of four years. The scheme aims to create a more youthful and technologically adept armed force. After four years, up to 25% of Agniveers may be selected for permanent service based on performance, while the rest will return to civilian life with a 'Seva Nidhi' financial package and a skill certificate.
Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Exam Date: Category Wise Exam Schedule with Duration
The Indian Army will conduct the online exam for Agniveer and other various entries from June 30 to July 10, 2025, in multiple shifts. Check the complete category-wise schedule provided below:
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Exam Date
|
Duration
|
1.
|
Agniveer (General Duty)
|
30 Jun 25 to 03 Jul 25
|
60 Min
|
2.
|
Agniveer Tradesmen (10th)
|
03 Jul 25 to 04 Jul 25
|
60 Min
|
3.
|
Agniveer (Tech)
|
04 Jul 25
|
60 Min
|
4.
|
Agniveer Tradesmen (8th)
|
07 Jul 25
|
60 Min
|
5.
|
Agniveer GD (Women Military Police)
|
07 Jul 25
|
60 Min
|
6.
|
Sol Tech (NA)
|
08 Jul 25
|
60 Min
|
7.
|
Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist)
|
08 Jul 25
|
180 Min
|
8.
|
Sepoy (Pharma)
|
09 Jul 25
|
120 Min
|
9.
|
JCO RT (Pandit, Pandit (Gorkha), Granthi, Maulvi (Sunni), Maulvi (Shia), Padre, Buddhist)
|
09 Jul 25
|
120 Min
|
10.
|
JCO Catering
|
09 Jul 25
|
120 Min
|
11.
|
Havildar Svy Auto Carto
|
09 Jul 25
|
120 Min
|
12.
|
Agniveer (Clerk/SKT)
|
10 Jul 25
|
60 Min
Army Agniveer 2025 Admit Card Release Date
The Indian Army will release the Agniveer admit card 14 days before the online exam. The entry-wise admit card release date is provided below:
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Date of Issue of Admit Card
|
1.
|
Agniveer (General Duty)
|
16 Jun 25
|
2.
|
Agniveer Tradesmen (10th)
|
18 Jun 25
|
3.
|
Agniveer (Tech)
|18 Jun 25
|
4.
|
Agniveer Tradesmen (8th)
|18 Jun 25
|
5.
|
Agniveer GD (Women Military Police)
|18 Jun 25
|
6.
|
Sol Tech (NA)
|18 Jun 25
|
7.
|
Havildar Education (IT/Cyber, Info Ops, Linguist)
|18 Jun 25
|
8.
|
Sepoy (Pharma)
|18 Jun 25
|
9.
|
JCO RT (Pandit, Pandit (Gorkha), Granthi, Maulvi (Sunni), Maulvi (Shia), Padre, Buddhist)
|18 Jun 25
|
10.
|
JCO Catering
|18 Jun 25
|
11.
|
Havildar Svy Auto Carto
|18 Jun 25
|
12.
|
Agniveer (Clerk/SKT)
|18 Jun 25
Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern
The computer-based Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted nationwide. For this, the Indian Army has issued the admit card and each candidate needs to report to the exam centre mentioned in the admit card.
The CEE will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). As per the category of application, the candidates would be required to answer 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.
There will be a negative marking for wrong answers. 25% marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
Marks scored by the candidates in CEE will be normalised to take into account variations in difficulty levels of the question paper across different sessions.
|
Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Language of Paper
|
Bilingual (Hindi & English)
|
Number of Questions
|
|
Total Marks
|
|
Time Duration
|
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer
Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2025
The candidates, who join through the agnipath scheme will get Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years. After successfully completing four years of service 25% of agniveers will get permanent service based on organisational requirements. Here is some basic information about the agniveer scheme given in the table below.
|
Indian Army Agniveer 2025: Overview
|
Name of Scheme
|
Agnipath
|
Conducted by
|
Indian Army
|
Recruitment Level
|
Pan India
|
Tenure
|
4 Years
|
Salary
|
Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service
|
Selection Process
|
