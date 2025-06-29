Indian Army Agniveer Question Paper: Download Model Test Papers PDF with Solutions

Agniveer Model Question Paper PDF: Candidates preparing for the Army Agniveer 2025 exam are advised to practice Agniveer Model question papers. Indian Army provides the Agniveer model test papers for posts like General Duty, Technical, Tradesman 8th Std, and Tradesman 10th Std. Interested candidates must check the latest sample paper to prepare an exam-oriented strategy and proceed accordingly.
With this, they should also check the Agniveer exam pattern to get an idea of the question structure, marking scheme, and other requirements. This will help candidates cover all the aspects of the syllabus and boost their qualifying chances in the exam.
In this article, we have compiled the Army Agniveer sample paper 2025 PDF, including the exam pattern.
Agniveer Model Test Papers
All candidates aspiring to take the Army Agniveer 2025 exam should solve sample question papers to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern and question types. This practice will help them identify their strengths and weaknesses, as well as become familiar with key topics that are important for the Army Agniveer exam.
Army Agniveer Question Paper PDF
Candidates should solve the Army Agniveer sample question papers, as this practice offers numerous benefits. It helps them understand the exam pattern, boosts their confidence, and enhances their overall preparation. By working through these papers, candidates can identify their strengths and weaknesses while gaining insights into key topics. Below, you can find the sample Army Agniveer question papers.
|
Agniveer Model Test Paper PDF
|
Army Agniveer General Duty Model Test Paper- 1
|
Army Agniveer General Duty Model Test Paper- 2
|
Army Agniveer Technical Model Test Paper
|
Army Agniveer Tradesman 10th Std Model Test Paper
|
Army Agniveer Tradesman 8th Std Model Test Paper
Army Agniveer 2025 Syllabus
Effective preparation for the Army Agniveer 2025 exam requires candidates to have a thorough understanding of the syllabus, which outlines the topics to be studied. The Agniveer syllabus is different for different entries, but it broadly consists of four subjects
- General Reasoning or Logical Reasoning
- General Knowledge
- General Science
- Mathematics
The detailed Army Agniveer syllabus is provided below:
Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus 2025
Army Agniveer 2025 Exam Pattern
Candidates must be familiar with the Agniveer exam pattern 2025 to check the exam format, number of questions, sections, and other important information. These details will help them plan their strategy based on the exam requirements. Here is the post-wise exam pattern for Army Agniveer recruitment 2025.
|
Post Name
|
Number of Questions
|
Subject Covered
|
General Duty
|
50
|
|
Technical
|
50
|
|
Clerk/Store Keeper Technical
|
50
|
|
Tradesmen
|
50
|
|
GD Women MP
|
50
|
Check the detailed Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern 2025
Importance of Solving Army Agniveer Sample Question Paper PDF.
In the Army Agniveer exam, practising the sample paper plays a significant role in your success. Solving the Army Agniveer question paper will be beneficial for you in the following ways.
- It provides valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.
- Solving sample papers helps the candidates familiarise themselves with the exam format.
- It helps the candidates to identify their strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
- It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
- Practising sample paper simulates the candidates with the exam environment, making them more comfortable on the actual test day.
