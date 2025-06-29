Indian Army Agniveer Question Paper: Download Model Test Papers PDF with Solutions

Agniveer Model Question Paper PDF: Candidates preparing for the Army Agniveer 2025 exam are advised to practice Agniveer Model question papers. Indian Army provides the Agniveer model test papers for posts like General Duty, Technical, Tradesman 8th Std, and Tradesman 10th Std. Interested candidates must check the latest sample paper to prepare an exam-oriented strategy and proceed accordingly.

With this, they should also check the Agniveer exam pattern to get an idea of the question structure, marking scheme, and other requirements. This will help candidates cover all the aspects of the syllabus and boost their qualifying chances in the exam.

In this article, we have compiled the Army Agniveer sample paper 2025 PDF, including the exam pattern.

Agniveer Model Test Papers

All candidates aspiring to take the Army Agniveer 2025 exam should solve sample question papers to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern and question types. This practice will help them identify their strengths and weaknesses, as well as become familiar with key topics that are important for the Army Agniveer exam.