Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus 2025: PDF Download, Check Subject Wise Important Topics

Army Agniveer Syllabus 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer exam syllabus outlines all the key topics and concepts that candidates need to cover. The Agniveer syllabus is broadly divided into four sections i.e. general reasoning, general knowledge, general science, and mathematics. Check here for the latest exam pattern and download the syllabus pdf.

Jun 30, 2025, 10:19 IST
Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus 2025 is one of the powerful tools for effective preparation for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE). The Indian Army has released the Agniveer CEE syllabus on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates must check the latest syllabus to prepare an exam-oriented strategy and proceed accordingly. The Agniveer syllabus is different for different entries, but it broadly consists of four subjects i.e. general reasoning, general knowledge, general science, and mathematics. 

The Agniveer Syllabus provided by the Indian Army helps students stay focused on what is important and avoid studying unnecessary topics. In this article, we have compiled the Army Agniveer syllabus 2025 PDF, including the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books for top-notch preparation.

Indian Army Agniveer Selection Process 2025
Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern 2025

Agniveer Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Agniveer syllabus for general duty, technical, clerk/storekeeper, and tradesman posts is updated here. Here is an overview of the Indian Army Agniveer syllabus and exam pattern 2025 for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

Exam Conducting Body

Indian Army

Post Name
  • General duty
  • Technical
  • Clerk/Storekeeper
  • Tradesman

Exam Mode

Online

Selection Process

Common Entrance Test(Along with Typing Test), Physical Test, and Medical Exam

Questions

50

Official Website

joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Agniveer Question Paper
Indian Army Agniveer Salary 2025

Agniveer Syllabus 2025 PDF Download [Latest] 

Aspirants must download the Agniveer syllabus 2025 PDF from the link below to utilise their time to cover only topics that are important for the exam. Get the direct link to download the topic-wise Agniveer Exam syllabus below:

Agniveer Syllabus 2025 PDF

Download Here

Agniveer Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise Important Topics

The Agniveer exam syllabus comprises four sections, i.e. general reasoning, general knowledge, general science, and mathematics. Aspirants must review the syllabus thoroughly and then devote time to the preparation of every section accordingly. Here is the Agniveer exam syllabus for all the sections is shared below.

Subject

Important Topics

General Reasoning

Number, Ranking & Time Sequence

Deriving Conclusions from Passages

Arithmetical Reasoning

Coding-Decoding

Direction Sense Test

Situation Reaction Test

Logical Sequence of Words

Alphabet Test Series

Clocks & Calendars

Statement-Conclusions

Logical Venn Diagrams

Analogy

Data Sufficiency

Inserting The Missing Character

Puzzles

Statement-Arguments

Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzles

Mathematics

Mixture & Allegations

Mensuration

Trigonometry

Geometry

Pipes and Cisterns

Speed, Time & Distance (Train, Boats & Stream)

Algebraic Expressions and inequalities

Average

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Time and Work

Probability

HCF & LCM

Ratio and Proportion

Partnership

Data Interpretation

Number System

Speed, Distance, and Time

Simple & Compound interest

Number Series

General Awareness

Current Affairs-National & International

Abbreviations

Science-Inventions & Discoveries

Important Events

Indian states and capitals

Indian Constitution

Books and Authors

Important Days

Awards and Honours

Important Financial

Economic News

Banking News

Geography

Solar System

History

Sports Terminology

Countries and Currencies

General Science

Physics (10th/12th Level)

Biology (10th/12th Level)

Chemistry (10th/12th Level)

Based on fundamentals and day-to-day activity (i.e. difference between the living and non-living, basis of life- cells, protoplasms and tissues, growth and reproduction in plants and animals, elementary knowledge of the human body and its important organs, common epidemics, their causes and prevention, etc.

Also Check,

Indian Army Agniveer GK Important Questions 2025 with Answers
Indian army Agniveer Logical Reasoning Important Questions 2025 with Solutions

Agniveer Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must be familiar with the Agniveer exam pattern 2025 to check the exam format, number of questions, sections, and other important information. These details will help them plan their strategy based on the exam requirements. Here is the post-wise exam pattern for Army Agniveer recruitment 2025.

Post Name

Number of Questions

Subject Covered

General Duty

50
  • General Knowledge
  • General Science
  • Maths
  • Logical Reasoning

Technical

50
  • General Knowledge & Reasoning
  • Maths
  • Physics
  • Chemistry

Clerk/Store Keeper Technical

50
  • General Knowledge & Reasoning
  • General Science
  • Maths
  • Computer Science
  • General English

Tradesmen

50
  • General Knowledge
  • Logical Reasoning
  • General Science
  • Maths

GD Women MP

50
  • General Knowledge
  • General Science
  • Maths
  • Logical Reasoning

Check the detailed Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern 2025

How to Cover Agniveer Syllabus 2025?

The Agniveer exam is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. Thus, aspirants must analyze the Agniveer exam syllabus thoroughly to focus only on the exam-relevant topics. Check the highly recommended tips and tricks to crack the Agniveer exam 2025 with flying colors.

  • Check the Agniveer exam syllabus 2025 to cover only topics that can be asked in the written exam.
  • Choose the expert-recommended books and resources to clear the basic concepts for all the chapters mentioned in the syllabus
  • Solve mock tests and Agniveer previous year's question papers to review the performance and improve accordingly.
  • Revise all the covered topics regularly to retain information and perform well in the exam.

Best Books for Agniveer Syllabus 2025

Candidates can get their hands on the best books and resources to prepare effectively for the Agniveer exam. It will help them to cover all the topics mentioned in the Agniveer syllabus 2025. Check the expert-recommended Agniveer books to score high marks in the exam:

  • Lucent’s General Knowledge
  • Encyclopedia of General Science by Arihant
  • Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by R S Aggarwal

