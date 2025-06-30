Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus 2025 is one of the powerful tools for effective preparation for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE). The Indian Army has released the Agniveer CEE syllabus on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates must check the latest syllabus to prepare an exam-oriented strategy and proceed accordingly. The Agniveer syllabus is different for different entries, but it broadly consists of four subjects i.e. general reasoning, general knowledge, general science, and mathematics. The Agniveer Syllabus provided by the Indian Army helps students stay focused on what is important and avoid studying unnecessary topics. In this article, we have compiled the Army Agniveer syllabus 2025 PDF, including the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books for top-notch preparation.

Agniveer Syllabus 2025 Overview The Agniveer syllabus for general duty, technical, clerk/storekeeper, and tradesman posts is updated here. Here is an overview of the Indian Army Agniveer syllabus and exam pattern 2025 for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam. Agniveer Syllabus 2025 Overview Exam Conducting Body Indian Army Post Name General duty

Technical

Clerk/Storekeeper

Tradesman Exam Mode Online Selection Process Common Entrance Test(Along with Typing Test), Physical Test, and Medical Exam Questions 50 Official Website joinindianarmy.nic.in

Agniveer Syllabus 2025 PDF Download [Latest] Aspirants must download the Agniveer syllabus 2025 PDF from the link below to utilise their time to cover only topics that are important for the exam. Get the direct link to download the topic-wise Agniveer Exam syllabus below: Agniveer Syllabus 2025 PDF Download Here Agniveer Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise Important Topics The Agniveer exam syllabus comprises four sections, i.e. general reasoning, general knowledge, general science, and mathematics. Aspirants must review the syllabus thoroughly and then devote time to the preparation of every section accordingly. Here is the Agniveer exam syllabus for all the sections is shared below. Subject Important Topics General Reasoning Number, Ranking & Time Sequence Deriving Conclusions from Passages Arithmetical Reasoning Coding-Decoding Direction Sense Test Situation Reaction Test Logical Sequence of Words Alphabet Test Series Clocks & Calendars Statement-Conclusions Logical Venn Diagrams Analogy Data Sufficiency Inserting The Missing Character Puzzles Statement-Arguments Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzles Mathematics Mixture & Allegations Mensuration Trigonometry Geometry Pipes and Cisterns Speed, Time & Distance (Train, Boats & Stream) Algebraic Expressions and inequalities Average Percentage Profit and Loss Time and Work Probability HCF & LCM Ratio and Proportion Partnership Data Interpretation Number System Speed, Distance, and Time Simple & Compound interest Number Series General Awareness Current Affairs-National & International Abbreviations Science-Inventions & Discoveries Important Events Indian states and capitals Indian Constitution Books and Authors Important Days Awards and Honours Important Financial Economic News Banking News Geography Solar System History Sports Terminology Countries and Currencies General Science Physics (10th/12th Level) Biology (10th/12th Level) Chemistry (10th/12th Level) Based on fundamentals and day-to-day activity (i.e. difference between the living and non-living, basis of life- cells, protoplasms and tissues, growth and reproduction in plants and animals, elementary knowledge of the human body and its important organs, common epidemics, their causes and prevention, etc.

Candidates must be familiar with the Agniveer exam pattern 2025 to check the exam format, number of questions, sections, and other important information. These details will help them plan their strategy based on the exam requirements. Here is the post-wise exam pattern for Army Agniveer recruitment 2025. Post Name Number of Questions Subject Covered General Duty 50 General Knowledge

General Science

Maths

Logical Reasoning Technical 50 General Knowledge & Reasoning

Maths

Physics

Chemistry Clerk/Store Keeper Technical 50 General Knowledge & Reasoning

General Science

Maths

Computer Science

General English Tradesmen 50 General Knowledge

Logical Reasoning

General Science

Maths GD Women MP 50 General Knowledge

General Science

Maths

Logical Reasoning

How to Cover Agniveer Syllabus 2025? The Agniveer exam is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. Thus, aspirants must analyze the Agniveer exam syllabus thoroughly to focus only on the exam-relevant topics. Check the highly recommended tips and tricks to crack the Agniveer exam 2025 with flying colors. Check the Agniveer exam syllabus 2025 to cover only topics that can be asked in the written exam.

Choose the expert-recommended books and resources to clear the basic concepts for all the chapters mentioned in the syllabus

Solve mock tests and Agniveer previous year's question papers to review the performance and improve accordingly.

Revise all the covered topics regularly to retain information and perform well in the exam.