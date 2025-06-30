Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus 2025: The Indian Army Agniveer Syllabus 2025 is one of the powerful tools for effective preparation for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE). The Indian Army has released the Agniveer CEE syllabus on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates must check the latest syllabus to prepare an exam-oriented strategy and proceed accordingly. The Agniveer syllabus is different for different entries, but it broadly consists of four subjects i.e. general reasoning, general knowledge, general science, and mathematics.
The Agniveer Syllabus provided by the Indian Army helps students stay focused on what is important and avoid studying unnecessary topics. In this article, we have compiled the Army Agniveer syllabus 2025 PDF, including the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books for top-notch preparation.
Also Check,
|Indian Army Agniveer Selection Process 2025
|Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern 2025
Agniveer Syllabus 2025 Overview
The Agniveer syllabus for general duty, technical, clerk/storekeeper, and tradesman posts is updated here. Here is an overview of the Indian Army Agniveer syllabus and exam pattern 2025 for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.
|
Agniveer Syllabus 2025 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Indian Army
|
Post Name
|
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Common Entrance Test(Along with Typing Test), Physical Test, and Medical Exam
|
Questions
|
50
|
Official Website
|
joinindianarmy.nic.in
Also Check,
|Indian Army Agniveer Question Paper
|Indian Army Agniveer Salary 2025
Agniveer Syllabus 2025 PDF Download [Latest]
Aspirants must download the Agniveer syllabus 2025 PDF from the link below to utilise their time to cover only topics that are important for the exam. Get the direct link to download the topic-wise Agniveer Exam syllabus below:
|
Agniveer Syllabus 2025 PDF
Agniveer Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise Important Topics
The Agniveer exam syllabus comprises four sections, i.e. general reasoning, general knowledge, general science, and mathematics. Aspirants must review the syllabus thoroughly and then devote time to the preparation of every section accordingly. Here is the Agniveer exam syllabus for all the sections is shared below.
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
General Reasoning
|
Number, Ranking & Time Sequence
Deriving Conclusions from Passages
Arithmetical Reasoning
Coding-Decoding
Direction Sense Test
Situation Reaction Test
Logical Sequence of Words
Alphabet Test Series
Clocks & Calendars
Statement-Conclusions
Logical Venn Diagrams
Analogy
Data Sufficiency
Inserting The Missing Character
Puzzles
Statement-Arguments
Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzles
|
Mathematics
|
Mixture & Allegations
Mensuration
Trigonometry
Geometry
Pipes and Cisterns
Speed, Time & Distance (Train, Boats & Stream)
Algebraic Expressions and inequalities
Average
Percentage
Profit and Loss
Time and Work
Probability
HCF & LCM
Ratio and Proportion
Partnership
Data Interpretation
Number System
Speed, Distance, and Time
Simple & Compound interest
Number Series
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs-National & International
Abbreviations
Science-Inventions & Discoveries
Important Events
Indian states and capitals
Indian Constitution
Books and Authors
Important Days
Awards and Honours
Important Financial
Economic News
Banking News
Geography
Solar System
History
Sports Terminology
Countries and Currencies
|
General Science
|
Physics (10th/12th Level)
Biology (10th/12th Level)
Chemistry (10th/12th Level)
Based on fundamentals and day-to-day activity (i.e. difference between the living and non-living, basis of life- cells, protoplasms and tissues, growth and reproduction in plants and animals, elementary knowledge of the human body and its important organs, common epidemics, their causes and prevention, etc.
Also Check,
|Indian Army Agniveer GK Important Questions 2025 with Answers
|Indian army Agniveer Logical Reasoning Important Questions 2025 with Solutions
Agniveer Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must be familiar with the Agniveer exam pattern 2025 to check the exam format, number of questions, sections, and other important information. These details will help them plan their strategy based on the exam requirements. Here is the post-wise exam pattern for Army Agniveer recruitment 2025.
|
Post Name
|
Number of Questions
|
Subject Covered
|
General Duty
|
50
|
|
Technical
|
50
|
|
Clerk/Store Keeper Technical
|
50
|
|
Tradesmen
|
50
|
|
GD Women MP
|
50
|
Check the detailed Indian Army Agniveer Exam Pattern 2025
How to Cover Agniveer Syllabus 2025?
The Agniveer exam is one of the most popular recruitment exams in the country. Thus, aspirants must analyze the Agniveer exam syllabus thoroughly to focus only on the exam-relevant topics. Check the highly recommended tips and tricks to crack the Agniveer exam 2025 with flying colors.
- Check the Agniveer exam syllabus 2025 to cover only topics that can be asked in the written exam.
- Choose the expert-recommended books and resources to clear the basic concepts for all the chapters mentioned in the syllabus
- Solve mock tests and Agniveer previous year's question papers to review the performance and improve accordingly.
- Revise all the covered topics regularly to retain information and perform well in the exam.
Best Books for Agniveer Syllabus 2025
Candidates can get their hands on the best books and resources to prepare effectively for the Agniveer exam. It will help them to cover all the topics mentioned in the Agniveer syllabus 2025. Check the expert-recommended Agniveer books to score high marks in the exam:
- Lucent’s General Knowledge
- Encyclopedia of General Science by Arihant
- Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by R S Aggarwal
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation