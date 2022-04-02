Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Clerk, Cook, MTS, Lascar, & Other Posts, 10/12th pass can apply

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022: Indian Army, Bengal Engineer Group (BEG) Centre Roorkee has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Group B & C (Lower Division Clerk, Storekeeper, Cook, MTS, Lascar, Washerman). Candidates holding the qualification of 10th and 12th can submit their applications latest by 30 April 2022. The candidates who applied for advertisement number 50/34 published in the weekly employment newspaper (12 March) for Defence Civilian Employees of Headquarters, Bengal Engineer Group & Centre need not apply again. The board has revised the number of vacancies. The applications for the same will be open till 30 April 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the said recruitment can submit applications latest by the last date.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2022

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No of Vacancies Vertical Reservation UR OBC SC ST EWS PWD ESM LDC 4 04 01 Store Keeper 2 3 01 02 01 Cook 19 10 05 01 01 02 01 03 MTS/Watchman 05 03 01 01 01 Lascar 02 - 02 01 Washerman 03 03 01

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

LDC/Storekeeper - 12th passed.

Cook/MTS/Lascar/Washerman - 10th passed.

Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt norms.

How to apply for Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can submit applications through the offline mode to The Commandant, Bengal Engineer Group and Cente, Roorkee, Haridwar, Uttarakhand- 247667 latest by 30 April till 1400hrs. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest recruitment updates.