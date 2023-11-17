Army Jobs 2023 Apply for Group C Posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Apply For Various Group C Posts, Salary upto Rs. 63200, Check Selection Process

Indian Army Recruitment 2023:  Indian Army has released the notification for various Group C posts including Cook, Safaiwala, Washerman, Messenger and others on the official website. Check notification pdf. 

Get all the details of Indian Army Recruitment here, apply online link
Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Notification: Headquarter Central Command (Signal Branch) Lucknow under Ministry of Defence has published job notification for various Group C posts in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. A total of 16 vacancies have been notified for various categories including Cook, Safaiwala, Washerman, Messenger and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. 
 

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. 

Indian Army Group C Jobs 2023: Overview

Organization     Indian Army 
Post Name     Group C posts
Vacancies     16
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Last Date for Online Application  Within 30 days
Mode of Apply     Offline
Official Website    https://indianarmy.nic.in/

Indian Army Group C  Posts 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Civilian Switch Board Operator-03
  • Cook-03
  • Safaiwala-05
  • Messenger-02
  • Washerman-01
  • Chowkidar-02

Indian Army Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification regarding the educational qualification, age limit, selection process, salary and others available on the official website of Indian army. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

Indian Army Group C Posts 2023: Pay Matrix

Civilian Switch Board Operator Rs. 21700+ Allowance
Cook Rs. 19900-63200
Safaiwala Rs.18000-56900
Messenger Rs.18000-56900
Washerman Rs.18000-56900
Chowkidar Rs.18000-56900



Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts to Madhya Bharat Area Signal Company, PIN-901124, ℅ 56 APO within 30 days from the publication of notification in the Employment News. Please check the notification link for details in this regard. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.
