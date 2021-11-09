Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2021 for Group C Posts, Download Application Form Here

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is hiring Group C Posts for the Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (NE). Check Details Here

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has published a notification for recruitment of various Group C Posts, for the Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (NE), on its official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Offline Applications are invited from eligible candidates. The last date of submitting offline application is 30th days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

It is to be noted that, the candidates can send ICG Group C Application Form, once the notice is available in the employment newspaper. Vacancies are available for Civilian MT Driver, Fork Lift Operator, MT Fitter/MT(Mech), Fireman,Engine Driver, MTS (Chowkidar) and Lascar.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of offline application: within 30th days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News

Indian Coast Guard Group C Vacancy Details

Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 8 (05 (UR), 01 (OBC) & 02 (SC) at Haldia/Kolkata/ Bhubaneswar/Paradip

Fork Lift Operator - 01 (UR) at Bhubaneswar)

MT(Mech) - 01 (UR), 01(SC)/ 01- (UR) MT(Mech) at Kolkata

Fireman - 03 (UR), 01(OBC) at Kolkata

Engine Driver - 01 (UR) at Haldia

MTS (Chowkidar) - 01 (SC) at Haldia

Lascar - 01 (OBC) at Haldia

Indian Coast Guard Group C Salary:

Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Rs. 19,900/- (Level-2) as per 7th CPC

Fork Lift Operator - Rs. 19,900/- (Level-2) as per 7th CPC

MT Fitter/MT(Mech) - Rs. 19,900/- (Level-2) as per 7th CPC

Fireman - Rs. 19,900/- (Level-2) as per 7th CPC

Engine Driver - Rs. 25,500/- (Level-4) as per 7th CPC

MTS (Chowkidar) - Rs. 18,000/- (Level-1) as per 7th CPC

Lascar - Rs. 18,000/- (Level-1) as per 7th CPC

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Civilian MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) 10th passed and Must possess valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles. Should have at least 02 years’ experience in driving motor vehicles, and Knowledge of motor mechanism (should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles).

Fork Lift Operator - Certificate in the respective trade from ITI or other recognized institutions with not less than one year experience in the trade OR 3 years experience in the trade for which no training is available in ITI or other recognized institution. Should possess heavy duty vehicle driving licence.

MT Fitter/MT(Mech) - 10th passed and 2 years of experience

Fireman - Matriculation pass from a recognized Board or equivalent. Should be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties

Engine Driver - Certificate of competency as Engine Driver from a recognize Government Institute or Equivalent

MTS (Chowkidar) - Matriculation or equivalent pass. Two years’ experience as Chowkidar in any recognized institution or organization.

Lascar - Matriculation pass or its equivalent from recognized boards. Three years’ experience in service on Boat.

Indian Coast Guard Group C Age Limit:

Engine Driver and Lascar - 18 to 30 years

Other - 18 to 27 years

Selection Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Group C Posts

Shortlisted candidates will be called for test

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to send their application by only ordinary post to "The Commander, Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (NE), Synthesis Business Park, 6th Floor, Shrachi Building, Rajarhat, New Town, Kolkata – 700 161" within 30th days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Indian Coast Guard Group C Notification Download