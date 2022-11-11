Indian Coast Guard Yantrik/Navik Exam Date 2022 Out: Check ICG Login Link Here

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik/Navik Exam Date 2022 has been released by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on cgept.cdac.in. Candidates can check the details below.

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik/Navik Exam Date 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) released the dates of Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT) - 01/2023 Batch for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik. Candidates can check their individual exam dates and time by loin into the ICF official website (https://cgept.cdac.in/icgreg/candidate/login). The candidates can check the ICG Login Link in this article below.

Indian Coast Guard will issue the admit cards to all the applicants 3 to 4 days before the exam. Applicants can download ICG Yantrik Navik Admit Card, once available, from the official website.

There will be 5 sections in the computer-based exam. The candidate can check the details of the exam below:

Based on the performance in the Computer Based Online Examination, a merit list will be prepared and a provisional E-admit card for Stage II will be issued as per the vacancies available and ratio decided by ICG. The selection of candidates is based on an all-India order of merit based on their performance in Stage-1, 2, 3 and 4.

ICG invited applications for Navik(General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Yantrik (Mechanical), Yantrik (Electrical), Yantrik (Electronics) Posts.

