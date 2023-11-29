Indian Navy Agniveer 2024: Eligibility Criteria, Physical Standards, Selection Process, Salary, and Other Details

Indian Navy Agniveer: In agnipath scheme, the Indian Navy selects the candidates as agniveers for four years period. In this article, check out the eligibility criteria like age limit, education qualification, physical standards, selection process, salary, and other details of Agniveer in Indian Navy.

Check the Eligibility Criteria, Physical Standards, Salary of Agniveer in Navy Here.

Indian Navy Agniveer: Indian Navy selects Agniveer through Senior matric recruit (MR), and senior secondary recruit (SSR). The selected agniveers will work in Indian Navy for four years. They get Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years.

After successfully completing four years of service 25% of agniveers will get permanent service in the Indian Navy based on organizational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Indian Navy Agniveer given in the table below.

Indian Navy Agniveer Overview Name of Scheme Agnipath Conducted by Indian Navy Recruitment Level Pan India Tenure 4 Years Recruitment Agniveer (MR)

Agniveer (SSR) Selection Process Computer Based Online Test

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Physical Measurement

Medical Test

Indian Navy Agniveer Eligibility Criteria

All unmarried male and female Indian citizens who wish to fill out the online Agniveer Registration form should ensure that they fulfill the below-mentioned criteria.

What is the Navy Angiveer Age Limits: 17.5 to 21 years

All the candidates aged between 17.5 years to 21 years are eligible to apply for the Indian Navy Agniveer.

Qualifications required to become Navy Agniveer

The education qualification of the agniveer depends on the category for which they are applying. Refer to the table given below for detailed information about categories-wise educational qualifications:

Category Education Qualification Agniveer(MR) Candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination Agniveer (SSR) Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science

Indian Navy Agniveer Physical Standards

The Candidates must be physically fit to join the Indian Navy. Here we list down some physical standards that a candidate needs to meet.

Height: The minimum height standard for males is 157 cm and for females is 152 cm.

Chest: The Minimum range of expansion is 5 cm only for males

Weight: Proportionate to height and age.

Visual Standards:

Without Glasses With Glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6

Selection Process of Navy Agniveer

The Indian Navy Agniveer selection process consists of two stages. Stage 1 will be an online written test and Stage 2 will be a recruitment rally. The details of both stages are given below:

Stage 1: Computer-Based Test

In Stage 1, a computer-based Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted at designated center. For this, the Indian Navy issues the admit card and each candidate needs to report to the exam center mentioned in the admit card. The exam scheme for Agniveer (MR) and Agniveer (SSR) is given below.

Agniveer (MR): The question paper will have 50 objective-type questions. The question paper will comprise questions from Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness. The total duration of the online test shall be 30 minutes.

Agniveer (SSR): The question paper will have 100 objective-type questions. The question paper will comprise four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness. The total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes.

Stage 2: Written Examination, PFT, And Recruitment Medical

The shortlisted candidates can download the stage 2 admit card on the Join Indian Navy web portal. They have to report on the stipulated date and time for stage 2 at the designated Indian Navy’s centers with the following document /certificate in original along with two attested photocopies:-

Admit Card

Education Certificates

Domicile Certificate

NCC Certificate

PAN Card & AADHAR Card

Physical Fitness Test

The candidates should be physically fit to join the Indian Navy. To ensure this they conduct a physical fitness test which consists of the following parameters.

Gender 1.6 Km Running Squats Push-ups Bent Knee Situps Male 06 Minutes 30 Sec 20 12 - Female 08 Minutes 15 - 10

Physical Measurement Test

The candidates who clear the PFT will go for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Physical measurement will be carried out as per the Physical standards mentioned above. The PMT will be conducted at the Indian Navy’s centers.

Medical Examination

The Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standards prescribed in current regulations applicable to Agniveer (SSR) & Agniveer (MR). The candidates who are found medically unfit can appeal against it at INHS Nivarini, Chilka, and INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam within a maximum period of 21 days.

What is the Salary of a Navy Agniveer?

Agniveers selected under the Agnipath Scheme will be paid the following pay, allowances, and terminal benefits:

Salary, Allowances, and Allied Benefits

The salary of a Navy agniveer is Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in the Indian Navy), Dress and Travel allowances will be paid. The details of monthly remuneration and Agniveer Corpus fund breakup are indicated below:-

Year of Service Monthly Package In-Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund (30%) 1st 30,000 21,000 9,000 2nd 33,000 23,100 9,900 3rd 36,500 25,550 10,950 4th 40,000 28,000 12,000

Leaves

The following leave will be granted for Agniveers during their service period.

Annual Leave: 30 days per year

Sick Leave: Based on medical advice.

Medical and CSD Facilities

All the Agniveers will be entitled to medical facilities at service hospitals during their service period. Apart from that they can also avail of the CSD facility

Terminal Benefits – Seva Nidhi Package

After four years of service, 25% agniveers will be enrolled as a regular cadre in Indian Navy. The remaining 75% will be eligible to receive ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, which will comprise their contribution to the Agniveer Corpus Fund and the same contribution from the Government of India and interest on the accumulated amount.

Year of Service Monthly Package Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund by Agniveer (30%) Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund by GOI (30%) 1st 30,000 9,000 9,000 2nd 33,000 9,900 9,900 3rd 36,500 10,950 10,950 4th 40,000 12,000 12,000 Total Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund after Four years 5,02,000 5,02,000

So, the agniveer will get around Rs. 10,04,000 (excluding interest) as Seva Nidhi package after successfully completing four years of service.

Insurance, Death, and Disability Compensation

Agniveer will be provided non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48,00,000 for the duration of their engagement period as Agniveer in the Indian Navy. Agniveer will not be governed by provisions contained in the Pension Regulations/Rules for the Indian Navy.

Agniveer Skill Certificate

At the end of the service period, a detailed Skill-set certificate will be provided to the Agniveers, highlighting the skills and level of competency acquired by them during their engagement period.