Indian Navy Agniveer 2024: Eligibility Criteria, Physical Standards, Selection Process, Salary, and Other Details

Indian Navy Agniveer: Indian Navy selects Agniveer through Senior matric recruit (MR), and senior secondary recruit (SSR). The selected agniveers will work in Indian Navy for four years. They get Rs 21,000 in-hand salary during the first year of service, which will increase yearly. Apart from the salary they will get Rs. 10,04,000 "Seva Nidhi" package at the time of exit after four years.
After successfully completing four years of service 25% of agniveers will get permanent service in the Indian Navy based on organizational requirements. Here is some basic information about the Indian Navy Agniveer given in the table below.
|
Indian Navy Agniveer Overview
|
Name of Scheme
|
Agnipath
|
Conducted by
|
Indian Navy
|
Recruitment Level
|
Pan India
|
Tenure
|
4 Years
|
Recruitment
|
|
Selection Process
|
Indian Navy Agniveer Eligibility Criteria
All unmarried male and female Indian citizens who wish to fill out the online Agniveer Registration form should ensure that they fulfill the below-mentioned criteria.
What is the Navy Angiveer Age Limits: 17.5 to 21 years
All the candidates aged between 17.5 years to 21 years are eligible to apply for the Indian Navy Agniveer.
Qualifications required to become Navy Agniveer
The education qualification of the agniveer depends on the category for which they are applying. Refer to the table given below for detailed information about categories-wise educational qualifications:
|
Category
|
Education Qualification
|
Agniveer(MR)
|
Candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination
|
Agniveer (SSR)
|
Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science
Indian Navy Agniveer Physical Standards
The Candidates must be physically fit to join the Indian Navy. Here we list down some physical standards that a candidate needs to meet.
- Height: The minimum height standard for males is 157 cm and for females is 152 cm.
- Chest: The Minimum range of expansion is 5 cm only for males
- Weight: Proportionate to height and age.
- Visual Standards:
|
Without Glasses
|
With Glasses
|
Better Eye
|
Worse Eye
|
Better Eye
|
Worse Eye
|
6/6
|
6/9
|
6/6
|
6/6
Selection Process of Navy Agniveer
The Indian Navy Agniveer selection process consists of two stages. Stage 1 will be an online written test and Stage 2 will be a recruitment rally. The details of both stages are given below:
Stage 1: Computer-Based Test
In Stage 1, a computer-based Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted at designated center. For this, the Indian Navy issues the admit card and each candidate needs to report to the exam center mentioned in the admit card. The exam scheme for Agniveer (MR) and Agniveer (SSR) is given below.
Agniveer (MR): The question paper will have 50 objective-type questions. The question paper will comprise questions from Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness. The total duration of the online test shall be 30 minutes.
Agniveer (SSR): The question paper will have 100 objective-type questions. The question paper will comprise four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness. The total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes.
Stage 2: Written Examination, PFT, And Recruitment Medical
The shortlisted candidates can download the stage 2 admit card on the Join Indian Navy web portal. They have to report on the stipulated date and time for stage 2 at the designated Indian Navy’s centers with the following document /certificate in original along with two attested photocopies:-
- Admit Card
- Education Certificates
- Domicile Certificate
- NCC Certificate
- PAN Card & AADHAR Card
Physical Fitness Test
The candidates should be physically fit to join the Indian Navy. To ensure this they conduct a physical fitness test which consists of the following parameters.
|
Gender
|
1.6 Km Running
|
Squats
|
Push-ups
|
Bent Knee Situps
|
Male
|
06 Minutes 30 Sec
|
20
|
12
|
-
|
Female
|
08 Minutes
|
15
|
-
|
10
Physical Measurement Test
The candidates who clear the PFT will go for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Physical measurement will be carried out as per the Physical standards mentioned above. The PMT will be conducted at the Indian Navy’s centers.
Medical Examination
The Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standards prescribed in current regulations applicable to Agniveer (SSR) & Agniveer (MR). The candidates who are found medically unfit can appeal against it at INHS Nivarini, Chilka, and INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam within a maximum period of 21 days.
What is the Salary of a Navy Agniveer?
Agniveers selected under the Agnipath Scheme will be paid the following pay, allowances, and terminal benefits:
Salary, Allowances, and Allied Benefits
The salary of a Navy agniveer is Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in the Indian Navy), Dress and Travel allowances will be paid. The details of monthly remuneration and Agniveer Corpus fund breakup are indicated below:-
|
Year of Service
|
Monthly Package
|
In-Hand (70%)
|
Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund (30%)
|
1st
|
30,000
|
21,000
|
9,000
|
2nd
|
33,000
|
23,100
|
9,900
|
3rd
|
36,500
|
25,550
|
10,950
|
4th
|
40,000
|
28,000
|
12,000
Leaves
The following leave will be granted for Agniveers during their service period.
Annual Leave: 30 days per year
Sick Leave: Based on medical advice.
Medical and CSD Facilities
All the Agniveers will be entitled to medical facilities at service hospitals during their service period. Apart from that they can also avail of the CSD facility
Terminal Benefits – Seva Nidhi Package
After four years of service, 25% agniveers will be enrolled as a regular cadre in Indian Navy. The remaining 75% will be eligible to receive ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, which will comprise their contribution to the Agniveer Corpus Fund and the same contribution from the Government of India and interest on the accumulated amount.
|
Year of Service
|
Monthly Package
|
Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund by Agniveer (30%)
|
Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund by GOI (30%)
|
1st
|
30,000
|
9,000
|
9,000
|
2nd
|
33,000
|
9,900
|
9,900
|
3rd
|
36,500
|
10,950
|
10,950
|
4th
|
40,000
|
12,000
|
12,000
|
Total Contribution to Agniveers Corpus Fund after Four years
|
5,02,000
|
5,02,000
So, the agniveer will get around Rs. 10,04,000 (excluding interest) as Seva Nidhi package after successfully completing four years of service.
Insurance, Death, and Disability Compensation
Agniveer will be provided non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48,00,000 for the duration of their engagement period as Agniveer in the Indian Navy. Agniveer will not be governed by provisions contained in the Pension Regulations/Rules for the Indian Navy.
Agniveer Skill Certificate
At the end of the service period, a detailed Skill-set certificate will be provided to the Agniveers, highlighting the skills and level of competency acquired by them during their engagement period.