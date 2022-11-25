Indian Navy SSR/MR Recruitment 2022 for 1500 Agniveer Posts, Notification Soon

Indian Navy SSR/MR Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy is looking to recruit 1500 candidates for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit (MR). Candidates can check the details here.

Indian Navy SSR/MR Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy is expected to start the online registration process in December for the recrutiment of Agniveers through Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit (MR). Around 1500 vacancies will be filled of which 1400 vacancies are for Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2022 and 100 vacancies for Indian Navy MR Recruitment 2022 for the 01/2023 (May 23) batch.

According to the report, the online application process will begin on 08 December 2022. Eligible and interested unmarried male and unmarried female candidates will be invited to submit their application upto 17 December 2022 on the Indian Navy's official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Vacancy Details

Post Name Male Female Total

SSR 1120 280 1400 MR 80 20 100

Eligibility Criteria Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Posts

Educational Qualification:

SSR - Candidate must be 12th class passed with Maths & Physics and at least in Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

MR - Candidate must be 10th class passed from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Age Limit:

For Both - 01 May 2002 – 31 Oct 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

Selection Process for Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Shortlisting (computer-based online examination)

Written Examination PFT and Initial Medical Final Recruitment Medical Examination

How to Apply for Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Recruitment 2022

Step 1: Go to the website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Register yourself with your e-mail ID, if not registered already by clicking on the ‘Register’ Tab

Step 3: 'Log–in' with the registered E-mail ID and Click on "Current Opportunities".

Step 4: Click on the "Apply" (√) button.

Step 5: Fill up the Form completely.

Step 6: Upload documents

Step 7: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Before clicking the 'Submit' button make sure all the details are correct, and all required documents are scanned in original & uploaded.

Exam Fee:

Rs. 550/-