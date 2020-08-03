Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020: Apply for Civilian Personnel Posts at HQ. Southern Naval Command

Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020: Indan Navy has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civilian Personnel as Group 'C', Non-Gazetted under the administrative control of Southern Naval Command, however, they can be posted anywhere in India, in the Naval units/ formations in case of any administrative requirement.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 21 days (22 August 2020) from date of publication of advertisement in Employment News while the candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division of Jammu and Kashmir State, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi sub-division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep can send applications within 28 days (29 August 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 days (22 August 2020) from date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Last date for submission of application for far-flung areas: 28 days (29 August 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Engine Driver- 2 - 1 Post

Greaser - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Civilian Personnel Posts

Educational Qualification:

Engine Driver- 2 -10th pass from a recognized Institute or Board; 1st Class Engine Driver Certificate granted under Inland Vessels Act, 1917 or Merchant Shipping Act, 1958.

Engine Driver - 10th pass from a recognized Institute or Board; 2nd Class Engine Driver Certificate granted under Inland Vessels Act, 1917 or Merchant Shipping Act, 1958.

Greaser - 10th pass from a recognized Institute or Board; Certificate of having completed pre-sea training course.

Age Limit for Civilian Personnel Posts - Between 18 to 25 years

How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, {for Staff Officer(Civilian Recruitment Cell)}, Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi - 682004 within 21 days (22 August 2020) from date of publication of advertisement in Employment News while the candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division of Jammu and Kashmir State, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi sub-division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep can send applications within 28 days (29 August 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

