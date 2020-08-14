Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020 for Greaser & Engine Driver Posts at Southern Naval Command Kochi

Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020: Indian Navy Civilian has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Greaser & Engine Driver at Southern Naval Command Kochi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 21 days (4 September 2020) from date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 days (4 September 2020) from date of publication of advertisement in Employment News.

Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Engine Driver 2 - 1 Post

Engine Driver - 2 Posts

Greaser - 1 Post

Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Engine Driver 2 - 10th pass from a recognized Institute or Board; 1st Class Engine Driver Certificate granted under Inland Vessels Act, 1917 or Merchant Shipping Act, 1958.

Engine Driver -10th pass from a recognized Institute or Board; 2nd Class Engine Driver Certificate granted under Inland Vessels Act, 1917 or Merchant Shipping Act, 1958.

Greaser - 10th pass from a recognized Institute or Board; Certificate of having completed pre-sea training course.

Age Limit - 18 to 25 years

Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020 Salary

Engine Driver 2 - ₹ 29200- 92300

Engine Driver -₹25500- 81100

Greaser - Rs. 18000- 56900

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Criteria for Indian Navy Civilian Posts at Southern Naval Command Kochi

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of applications and written test. Shortlisted applicants will be called for the written test. The written test will be bilingual covering General Intelligence, Reasoning and Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness and Awareness in the relevant trade/field.

How to apply for Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, {for Staff Officer(Civilian Recruitment Cell)}, Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi - 682004 on or before 05 Sep 2020. The last date for candidates residing in far-flung areas is 11 September 2020. Candidates are advised to check the application process, age limit etc in the provided link of PDF.