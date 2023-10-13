Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply for 224 SSC Officers Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy is hiring 224 Short Service Commission Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms till 29 October 2023. Read on to know the eligibility criteria, vacancy, age limit and other details for Indian Navy SSC Recruitment here.

Get all the details of Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2023 here.

Indian Navy has released the notification for 224 Short Service Commission Officers for various entries -June 2024 course. The application process is underway and the last date to apply online is 29 October 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of Indian Navy - joinindianavy.gov.in. The officials aim to fill up a total of 224 posts through this recruitment drive.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023

Indian Navy issued the official notification in PDF format mentioning all the essential information regarding the SSC exam. Aspirants who will be shortlisted will become a part of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala Kerala. The direct link to download Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF is provided below for your reference.

Indian Navy Notification 2023 PDF

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive will fill up 224 vacancies of which 18 are for the education branch, 100 for technical branch and 106 for the Executive. Listed below are the post-wise Indian Navy Vacancies 2023.

General Service {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre}: 40 posts

Air Traffic Controller (ATC): 8 posts

Naval Air Operations Officer (erstwhile Observer): 18 posts

Pilot: 20 posts

Logistics: 20 posts

Education: 18 posts

Engineering Branch {General Service (GS)}: 30 posts

Electrical Branch {General Service (GS)}: 50 posts

Naval Constructor: 20 posts

Indian Navy Eligibility 2023

The eligibility criteria depend on the post for which you are applying for. Check out the educational qualification for all branches.

For Executive branch: Candidates must possess BE/B.Tech in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks.

Candidates must possess BE/B.Tech in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks. For Education Branch: Candidates must have secured 60% marks in M.Sc. in relevant discipline.

Candidates must have secured 60% marks in M.Sc. in relevant discipline. For Technical Branch: Candidates possessing BE / B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (i) Mechanical/Mechanical with Automation; Marine; Instrumentation; Production; Aeronautical; Industrial Engineering & Management; Control Engg; Aero Space; Automobiles; Metallurgy; Mechatronics; Instrumentation & Control.

Refer to the official notification for better clarity.

How to Apply Online for Indian Navy Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Navy or click on the direct link provided here.

Step 2: Go to apply online section and click on 'Complete your Application' link.

Step 3: Register yourself to get a registration ID and password.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and start filling out the application process.

Step 5: Upload all the requisite documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to submit your application form successfully.