IPR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 37 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Post @ipr.res.in, Check Eligibility

Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has invited online applications for the 37 Graduate and Technician Apprentices post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Institute for Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) Recruitment 2021through the prescribed application format on or before 21 December 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including B. Tech or B.E/Diploma in concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Candidates should note that they have passed Degree / Diploma in respective branch / discipline either in year 2020 or 2021.

Notification Details for Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) Recruitment 2021 :

Advt No-08/2021

Important Date for Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 December 2021



Vacancy Details for Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Graduate (Degree)-22

Computer Engineering-05

Civil Engineering-01

Electrical Engineering-06

Electronics & Communication-03

Mechanical Engineering-04

Instrumentation & Control Engineering-03

Technician (Diploma)-15

Computer Engineering-01

Civil Engineering-01

Electrical Engineering-06

Electronics & Communication-02

Mechanical Engineering-03

Instrumentation & Control Engineering-02

Eligibility Criteria for Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate (Degree)

Computer Engineering-B. Tech or B.E in Computer Engineering

Civil Engineering-B. Tech or B.E in Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering-B. Tech or B.E in Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Communication-B. Tech or B.E in Electronics & Communication Engineering

Mechanical Engineering-B. Tech or B.E in Mechanical Engineering

Instrumentation & Control Engineering-B. Tech or B.E in Instrumentation & Control Engineering

Technician (Diploma)-

Computer Engineering-Diploma in Computer Engineering

Civil Engineering-Diploma in Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering-Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Communication-Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering

Mechanical Engineering-Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Instrumentation & Control Engineering-Diploma in Instrumentation & Control Engineering

Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) Recruitment through the prescribed application format on or before 21 December 2021.