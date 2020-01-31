IOCL Admit card 2020: Download IOCL Apprentice Admit Card @iocl.com

IOCL Admit card 2020: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has uploaded the admit card of the exam for the post of Trade Apprentice. Candidates who have applied for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment can download IOCL Apprentice Admit Card from the official website www.iocl.com.

Candidates can also download IOCL Admit Card directly by login into link given below. They will be required to provide their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

IOCL Admit Card Download 2019 - 20

IOCL Apprentice exam is scheduled to be held on 09 February 2020 (Sunday) at Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, and Bangalore. IOCL Apprentice Written Test will have objective type multiple choice questions. The candidates will be required to score minimum 40% (relaxable by 5% for candidates from SC/ST categories against reserved positions) for qualifying the test.

How to Download IOCL Admit card 2020 ?

Go to official website of IOCL www.iocl.com Click on ‘Careers’ link given under ‘IndianOil for Careers’ Click on ‘Apprenticeships’ Now, click on ‘Download Admit card for Exam to be held on 09/02/2020’ given under ‘Notification for Engagement of Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act , 1961 at IOCL-Southern Region (MD)’ Enter your credentials and Link Download IOCL Trade Apprentice Admit Card Take a print-out for future use

Candidates qualified in the Written Test shall be called for verification of the original documents. The tentative date for upload of provisionally qualified candidates for document verification is 17 February 2020.

The exam is being conducted for recruitment of 248 Trade Apprentice at its Locations in States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana).

IOCL Recruitment Notification