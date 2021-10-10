IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 136 Group C Attendant Posts@iphb.goa.gov.in, Check Application Process

Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), Bambolim Goa has invited applications for the recruitment of 135 Group C Attendant Post on its official website. Check details here.

IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), Bambolim Goa has invited applications for the recruitment of 135 Group C Attendant Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021 Job Notification in prescribed application format on or before 21 October 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognized Board/Institution with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Important Date for IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021 Job Notification

Last Date for Submission of Application:21 October 2021

Vacancy Details for IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021 Job Notification

Attendant Group C: 135

Eligibility Criteria for IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021 Job Notification

Educational Qualification

Essential:-

1) Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognized Board/Institution. OR

Successfully completed the course conducted by a recognized Industrial Training Institute.

2) Knowledge of Konkani.

Desirable:-

1) Knowledge of Marathi.

Age Limit for IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021 Job Notification

Age not exceeding 45 years (Relaxable for Government Servants by five years in accordance with the instruction or orders issued by the Government)

How to Apply for IPHB Goa Recruitment 2021 Job Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), Bambolim Goa Recruitment Notification 2021 through the prescribed application format on or before 21 October 2021.