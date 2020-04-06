IPMAT (IIM Indore) - Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Preparation Strategy | Expert Speak | Abhishek Pathak

In the field of management, premier B-schools such as IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak play an active role in grooming the aspirants whose career aspiration is to become a manager. These B-schools offer management course right from the undergraduate level to ensure that right skills are imparted to the aspirants. Our expert, Mr Kumar Abhishek Pathak shares the eligibility criteria, and exam pattern of the IPMAT Exam. He also shared the preparation strategy to crack IPMAT Indore and IPMAR Rohtak for the aspirants aiming to appear in the exam this year. Let us find out why should you appear for the IPMAT exam and why IPM is a highly sought after course among all other BBA programs.

About IPMAT

Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) is an entrance exam which was first conducted by IIM Indore for admission to the five year IPM course. The IPM course allows aspirants to apply for the five-year integrated program wherein during the initial three years, an aspirant will be entitled to receive the undergraduate degree (BBA course) and post completion of BBA course, candidates can directly get admission in the PG/MBA (2-year full-time) course of the institute. IPM aspirants will receive a dual degree at the completion of the course.

IPMAT is a course run by IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak. The course was first commenced by IIM Indore, 11 years back when there was no one offering dual BBA+MBA degree to the aspirants. The aim of IPM course is to ensure that the aspirants who wish to join the field of management in future are groomed from the beginning i.e. after completion of 12th standard.

IPMAT Participating Institutes

Both IIM Indore and IIM rohtak conducts their separate IPMAT exam for granting admission to the IPM course offered at the campus.

However, the score of IPMAT Indore is accepted

IIM Indore itself, and

Nirma University, Ahmadabad

IPMAT Exam Eligibility

Candidates willing to apply for the IPMAT course, must possess 60% marks in class 12th from any stream (i.e. Humanities, Commerce, Science). The candidate must be of 19 years of age when applying for the IPMAT exam. There is no upper age limit to apply for the IPMAT exam.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC/ST/OBC/PwD/EWS are eligible for relaxation in applying for the IPM course.

IPMAT Exam Patter

IPMAT Indore exam is a computer-based exam which is conducted for the duration of 120 minutes (@ hours) and carries 100 questions to test the aptitude of the candidates. Objective-type questions (MCQs) are asked in the exam, and there are a few non-MCQ questions as well. The non-MCQ questions are known as short-answer type questions where the aspirants are expected to solve the questions step-wise. Aspirants will have to solve:-

- 40 Question from Quant (MCQs)

- 20 Questions from Quant (Short Answer Questions)

- 40 Questions from English

IPMAT Syllabus

In IPMAT the exam, there are two sections which are focused and needs to be prepared with dedication and perseverance. First section is the verbal ability section and the second one is quantitative ability. Here are the important topics to expect in the IPMAT entrance exam from both the areas.

Quantitative Ability

Binomial Theorem

Probability

Algorithm

Differentiation

Verbal Ability

Reading Comprehension

Vocabulary

Para-jumbles

IPMAT Selection Process

To get admission in the IIM Indore’s IPM course, an aspirant is required to go through two stages of selection:

IPMAT Entrance Test Personal Interview Final Call for Admission

IPMAT Expected Cut-off

Although the expected cut-off is a result of the no. of aspirants that appeared for the exam, difficulty level of the question paper and other factors, but generally candidates scoring a decent level of score in the IPMAT exam are called for interview. This also indicates that candidates, who attempt 70-80 questions out of 100, can expect a good cut-off score. The no. of questions to be attempted in the exam can be in this form

Mathematics - Quant: 28 to 30 Questions (with 80 -85% Accuracy)

- Quant: 28 to 30 Questions (with 80 -85% Accuracy) Verbal Ability - 28 – 32 Questions (with 80 -85% Accuracy)

Tips to Crack IPMAT Exam

To crack the IPMAT exam, aspirants must keep the following mantra in mind while attempting the exam:

ABC Strategy

Take a look at 40 Questions in one go, and then decide the course of questions as mentioned below:

A – B – C Rule

A – Abhi Karlo (Do it now)

B – Baad mein Karo (Do it later, after A)

C – Chorh Do (Leave it)

Reading Comprehension is another major area where there is scope of scoring well. As a matter of fact, candidates need to read a lot, from various genres to ensure that they build comfort with offbeat topics if asked in the RCs. You need not solve all the RCs. Pick and choose the ones which are quick and easy to comprehend. This rule will help you crack the questions quickly and with accuracy.