IPMAT Indore Admit Card 2021 to be Available on July 1 - Get Direct Link to Download

IIM Indore to release IPMAT admit card on July 1. Download the IPMAT Indore admit card through the direct link provided here.

IPMAT Indore Admit Card - Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) to release the IPMAT 2021 admit card on July 1, 2021 in online mode for the exam which is scheduled to take place on 16th July 2021.

Candidates who successfully registered for the IPMAT 2021 exam can download the IPMAT admit card 2021 either through visiting the official website, or by clicking on the direct link provided as under for your convenience:-

IPMAT 2021 Admit Card - Highlights

Take a look at some important facts related to IPMAT exam here:-

Particulars Details IPMAT Exam Date 16th July 2021 IPMAT Exam Duration 90 minutes i.e. 1.5 hours Mode of exam Online Marking Scheme +4 for correct answer -1 for wrong option

How to Download IPMAT Admit Card

Candidates appearing for the IPMAT 2021 exam are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to download the IPMAT 2021 admit card.

Step 1 - Visit the official website of IPMAT 2021

Step 2 - Provide your login credentials (i.e. Registration ID, and Password) issued at the time of IPMAT exam registration

Step 3 - Press Enter button and the IPMAT admit card 2021/Hall Ticket will display on the screen

Step 4 - Download it and keep the print out safely for future reference.

Details to Check on IPMAT Admit Card

Once the IPMAT Indore admit card is downloaded, candidates are advised to cross-check the following details mentioned on it:

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Roll number

Candidate’s Application number

Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s signature

Candidate’s Exam centre address

Date of IPMAT exam

In case there is any discrepancy in the IPMAT admit card, please contact the IIM Indore help-desk and get the information rectified soonest possible.