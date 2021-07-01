IPMAT Indore Admit Card 2021 to be Available on July 1 - Get Direct Link to Download

IPMAT Indore Admit Card - Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) to release the IPMAT 2021 admit card on July 1, 2021 in online mode for the exam which is scheduled to take place on 16th July 2021.
Candidates who successfully registered for the IPMAT 2021 exam can download the IPMAT admit card 2021 either through visiting the official website, or by clicking on the direct link provided as under for your convenience:-
IPMAT 2021 Admit Card - Highlights
Take a look at some important facts related to IPMAT exam here:-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
IPMAT Exam Date
|
16th July 2021
|
IPMAT Exam Duration
|
90 minutes i.e. 1.5 hours
|
Mode of exam
|
Online
|
Marking Scheme
|
+4 for correct answer
-1 for wrong option
How to Download IPMAT Admit Card
Candidates appearing for the IPMAT 2021 exam are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to download the IPMAT 2021 admit card.
Step 1 - Visit the official website of IPMAT 2021
Step 2 - Provide your login credentials (i.e. Registration ID, and Password) issued at the time of IPMAT exam registration
Step 3 - Press Enter button and the IPMAT admit card 2021/Hall Ticket will display on the screen
Step 4 - Download it and keep the print out safely for future reference.
Details to Check on IPMAT Admit Card
Once the IPMAT Indore admit card is downloaded, candidates are advised to cross-check the following details mentioned on it:
- Candidate’s Name
- Candidate’s Roll number
- Candidate’s Application number
- Candidate’s Photograph
- Candidate’s signature
- Candidate’s Exam centre address
- Date of IPMAT exam
In case there is any discrepancy in the IPMAT admit card, please contact the IIM Indore help-desk and get the information rectified soonest possible.