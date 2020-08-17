IPMAT Rohtak 2020 Result announced by IIM Rohtak – Download Scorecard, Check Shortlisting Status

The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak (IIM-R) has finally declared the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 result for admission to IPM course. The result has been announced on the official website of IIM Rohtak i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in.

Aspirants can login to the official account using their application number and date of birth allotted at the time of registration. IPMAT exam is conducted for admission to the five-year, full time integrated programme in management course. In this article you will find out the steps to download your IPMAT scorecard and how to check the shrtlisting status for the selected candidates.

Steps to check IPMAT 2020 Result

Visit official website of IIM Rohtak i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in Click on the link that says “IPM AT 2020 SHORTLISTING OF PI’. Once you click on the link, a new screen will appear. Click on ‘Click here’ option. Input your login credentials (i.e. User ID and Password) and then login The IPMAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen Aspirants are advised to download the IPMAT scorecard and take its print out for future references.

