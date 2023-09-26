IPPB Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Executive Call Letter at ippbonline.com

IPPB Admit Card 2023: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) released the admit card for the written exam to be conducted for the post of Executive. Candidates can check the direct link to download Link for IPPB Executive Call Letter, Documents Required at Exam Centre, Exam Date, How to Download the Admit Card and other useful information.

IPPB Admit Card 2023: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) is conducting the online exam for the post of executive on 01 October 2023 and the admit cards for the same are released on the official website of the bank (ibbponline.com). The candidates can login into the provided link and download their admit card.’ The candidates are required to use their ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password / DOB’ to get their hall ticket.

IPPB Admit Card 2023: Check the Download Link Below

Candidates who have applied for IPPB Executive Recruitment 2023 can check the direct download of the IPPB Executive Admit Card in this article below. The call letter should be brought to the exam centre along with a passport-size photograph duly pasted on it.

IPPB Executive Admit Card Download Link Available on 26 September

Steps to Download IPPB Executive Admit Card 2023

First, visit the website of IPPB - https://www.ippbonline.com and go to ‘Careers’ section

Second, click on ‘Download Call Letter Here’ given under ‘Recruitment of 132 Executives on Contractual Basis’

Third, It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to login

Fourth, After login, download the admit card

Fifth, check all the details and take the print out of the admit card

IPPB Exam Details 2023

There will be 150 MCQs on Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness (with special reference to Banking Industry) and Numerical Ability. Each section will have 30 questions of 1 mark each. The candidates can check the time allotment below:

Reasoning - 30 Minutes

English Language - 25 Minutes

Computer Knowledge - 20 Minutes

General Awareness - 25 Minutes

Numerical Ability - 30 Minutes

The number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers. The Corrected Scores obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores*

Documents Required at the IPPB Exam Centre

Admit Card Valid Photo identity proof in original Photocopy of the same ID proof that you bring in the original

Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof

IPPB Executive Admit Card 2023 is an important document that must be carried to the exam hall. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam date and check the details carefully.

IPPB had invited online applications for the recruitment of 132 Executive posts on its official website from 26 July to 16 August 2023.