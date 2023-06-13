IRCON Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Engineer (Civil) Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

IRCON has invited online applications for the 30 Engineer (Civil) Posts on its official website. Check IRCON Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IRCON Recruitment 2023 Notification: IRCON International Limited has invited online applications for the 30 Engineer (Civil) posts in the Employment News (10 - 16) June 2023.

Candidates having a full time Degree in Civil Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts on or before June 25, 2023.

Applying candidates should have post-qualification experience of minimum two years in the field of Construction Supervision.



IRCON Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 26, 2023

Closing date of application: June 25, 2023

Date of selection: To be notified later



IRCON Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Engineer (Civil)-30



IRCON Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification



Candidates should have minimum qualification as full time Bachelor in Civil Engineering. Also should have minimum post qualification experience of 2 years.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IRCON Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Cut-off date for calculation of Age-01.05.2023

Maximum Age-32 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Designation & Pay Scale (Rs.)

Candidates selected finally for Engineer (Civil) post will get pay scale as (Rs. 40, 000 –1, 40, 000). You can check the notification link for details in this regard.

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Fees

The candidates will have to deposit the mentioned amount of fees during online application as-

General/OBC candidates -Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD -candidates Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable



IRCON Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.rites.com/

Step 2: The system would generate ‘Registration No.’ on top of an online form filled up by the candidate.

Step 3: Note down this “Registration No.” and quote it for all further communication with RITES Ltd.

Step 4: Candidates are advised to carefully and correctly fill the details of “Identity Proof”.

Step 5: After filling up the required details under the “Fill/ Modify Application Form”, click on “Make

payment”. The payment details show the amount to be paid to the bank based on your category.

Step 6: A copy of this online application form containing the registration number is to be printed,

signed, and furnished, along with mentioned certificates/ documents.

Step 7: The candidates are also advised to keep a copy of application form submitted with them and to carry the same at the time of the Interview.