ISC Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 11 History Syllabus 2024: Read the article to have the updated ISC Class 11 syllabus for History. The syllabus provided in this story is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 11 2023-24 History syllabus ISC: Syllabus is an important part of studies that ultimately has to go through certain exams to check the level of knowledge gained throughout the learning course. Thus it becomes highly essential to have a syllabus that follows the updated guidelines to help students grow towards the right path. The national-level education boards have released the syllabus for all the subjects to the students and their teachers. You can download the syllabus pdfs from their official websites. CISCE in this domain remains a little forward as it keeps the next year’s syllabus on its site in advance.

This article is focused on the ISC Class 11 History syllabus 2023-24. The syllabus is designed well with proper elaboration on topics. The Class 11 ISC History syllabus is about Indian and world history and is thus divided into two sections, Section A is on Indian history and Section B is about the world’s history. Find more about the Class 11 History syllabus for ISC syllabus and its pdf in this article.

ISC History Syllabus Aims

The national education board CISCE aims:

1. To provide accurate knowledge of significant events and personalities of the period under study, in sequence and in context.

2. To familiarize candidates with factual evidence upon which explanations or judgements about the period must be founded.

3. To develop an understanding of the existence of problems and the relevance of evidence of explanations.

4. To develop the capacity to marshal facts and evaluate evidence and to discuss issues from a historical point of view.

5. To develop the capacity to read historical views in the light of new evidence or new interpretation of evidence.

6. To foster a sense of historical continuity.

7. To encourage the diminution of prejudices and to develop a more international approach to world history.

8. To develop the ability to express views and arguments clearly using correct terminology of the subject.

9. To familiarise candidates with various types of historical evidence and to provide some awareness of the problems involved in evaluating different kinds of source materials.

ISC Class 11 History Syllabus Key Highlights

There will be two papers in the English Language:

Paper I: Theory (3 hours): 80 Marks

Paper II: Project Work: 20 Marks

ISC Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24

PAPER I (THEORY) – 80 Mark Part I (20 marks) will consist of compulsory short answer questions testing fundamental factual knowledge and understanding of the entire syllabus. Part II (60 marks) will be divided into two sections, Section A and Section B, each consisting of five questions. Each question shall carry 12 marks. Candidates will be required to attempt two questions from each Section and one question from either Section A or Section B. A total of five questions will be attempted from Part II.

SECTION A (INDIAN HISTORY) 1. Growth of Nationalism (i) Swadeshi Movement Partition of Bengal and anti-Partition Movement, leading to the Swadeshi and Boycott Movement: causes, features and impact which should include the aggravation of the Moderate-Extremist clash, and the foundation of the Muslim League. The assessment of the movement should include the positive and negative features. (ii) Revolutionary Nationalism The growth of revolutionary activities should explain what led to the development and concentrate on some well-known organizations: Abhinav Bharat, Yugantar, Anushilan Samiti. 2. Emergence of the Colonial Economy (i) Development of the means of transport and communication. Transportation: a brief look at the development of the railways – other means can simply be mentioned. (ii) Disruption of traditional economy: British revenue policy: impact on peasants and artisans; poverty and famines. A general account of the impact of the British rule on peasants and artisans. Revenue policy: the Permanent Settlement and Ryotwari Settlement should be done in some detail. (iii)Development of modern industries. An account of the growth of large scale machine based industries in western India, its economic impact. (iv) Colonial Forest Policy - impact on local communities. The Forest Acts of 1865 and 1894 to be studied critically. Political and economic impact of the Colonial Forest Policy on local communities. 3. Social and Religious Movements (i) Impact of the modern ideas in Europe on Indian administrators. The characteristics of modern thought (liberalism, utilitarianism) to be very briefly explained as a background to British policy. (ii) Reform Movements – Brahmo Samaj, Arya Samaj, Aligarh Movement. A critical look at each of the above movements. (iii)Struggle against caste – Jyotirao Phule, Narayan Guru, Veerasalingam. A brief outline of their contributions. (iv) The Women’s Question The following Acts to be studied: Abolition of Sati 1829, Widow Remarriage 1856, Female Infanticide Prevention 1870 and Age of Consent 1891. The background and features have to be read critically to evaluate their impact on women. 4. Protest Movements against Colonial Rule A brief account of the Indigo Uprising (1859), Deccan riots (1875), Munda Uprising (1899- 1900) and the response of the colonial authority. 5. Gandhian Nationalism (1916 – 1922) (i) The launching of the passive resistance movement by Gandhi; background and main features of the movement. A general background of the development of Gandhian ideas of non-violence and satyagraha in South Africa. Brief summaries of the three localised satyagrahas: Champaran, Ahmedabad, and Kheda district. (ii) Agitation against the Rowlatt Act, Jalianwala Bagh (1919), Khilafat and Non-Cooperation Movement (1919-1922). The reasons behind the Rowlatt Act and its main terms to be studied in brief. A general account of the satyagraha against the Act, leading to Jalianwala Bagh and the aftermath. The launching of the Khilafat and the Non-Cooperation Movements; why Gandhi decided to support Khilafat. There should be a connected chronological account of the movement and its suspension after Chauri Chaura. 6. Gandhian Nationalism (1927 – 1934) (i) Simon Commission: its boycott and the demand for Dominion Status by 1929; Lahore session and declaration of 'Poorna Swaraj' as the Congress objective. The reasons for sending the Commission in 1927 as well as its boycott should be briefly explained. A general account of the agitation against the Commission as well as a very brief account of the Nehru Report. The Lahore Session should be set against the expiry of the deadline by the Congress; the main points of the Poorna Swaraj Resolution. (ii) Civil Disobedience Movement (1930-1934). A general account of the development of the Movement and different strands within the Movement; main features of the Gandhi-Irwin Pact. The 1st and 2nd Round Table Conferences can be put very briefly in context. The resumption of the Movement, the Poona Pact (in the context of the Communal Award) should be touched upon. SECTION B (WORLD HISTORY) 7. Impact of the second phase of industrialization in Europe during the late 19th and early 20th centuries (i) Urbanisation, growth of working class: Workers’ movements. Trade Union and Socialist Movements in Germany. (ii) Growth of Women’s struggles for rights: Suffragette Movement. Focus on Britain and WPSU: an account of demand for women’s right to vote until the election of 1919. 8. World War I: Causes, events leading to it; major changes in warfare and strategy; peace settlements An outline of the main long-term causes: alliances, imperial rivalry, arms race, nationalism; short-term causes: events from 1908 to 1914: the Moroccan crisis, the annexation of Bosnia-Herzegovina. The main interests of the big powers in the Balkans should be briefly touched upon, particularly Russia and Austria-Hungary, as well as the growth of Balkan nationalism and the two Balkan Wars; the assassination at Sarajevo and how it developed into a major European War. Introduction of new technologies and strategies: trench warfare, use of gas, tanks, air warfare and submarines with one example for each. Reasons for US’s entry into the War and a brief account of its contribution. A brief explanation of the various causes for the defeat of the Central Powers. 9. Peace Settlements after World War I and the establishment of the League of Nations Changes in the map of Europe after the Paris Peace Settlements; critical evaluation of the impact of the peace settlements. League of Nations – membership (absence of major powers); establishment of the mandates system; failure of collective security (Manchuria & Abyssinia). 10. The Great Depression Causes leading to the Wall Street Crash of 1929 and its impact on the economy of USA, Germany, Britain, France, & Japan. 11. Rise of Communism: Russia (1917-1939) The Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 - a brief account of events in 1917: March Revolution and its results; explanation of why the Provisional Government fell from power leading up to the November Revolution. Lenin and his consolidation of the Bolshevik state. Struggle for power between Stalin and Trotsky; Single party state under Stalin: the collectivisation of agriculture. The First and the Second Five Year Plans and the purges of 1937-1938. 12. Rise of Fascism: Italy (1919-39) (i) Post-War discontent and the rise to power of Benito Mussolini. Conditions which gave rise to Fascism; a brief chronological account of the events which brought Mussolini to power from the election of 1921 to the march on Rome in October 1922. (ii) Main features of Mussolini's domestic policy. Critical appraisal of Mussolini’s policies particularly his economic policy 13. Rise of Nazism: Germany (1933-39) (i) Rise of Hitler to power and factors assisting his rise. Weaknesses of the Weimar Republic as a background to the rise of Nazism; events from 1932 onwards leading to Hitler becoming Chancellor of Germany in 1933; the reasons for his popularity among different groups should be explained. (ii) The Nazi State: from 1933 onwards. Outline of the changes made by Hitler in government, the cultural life and education, army (the Night of the Long Knives), the economy and religious life. Escalation of the campaign against the Jews should be done in some detail, till the "Final Solution". Reasons why his policies were accepted among different groups. 14. Rise of Militarism: Japan (1919-37) Reasons for militarism in the 1930s; expansion into China. Events leading to the attack on Pearl Harbour. The political, economic and ideological reasons for the rise of militarism and expansion into China should be explained (emphasis should be laid on the reasons for the attack on Manchuria and a brief account of it). The subsequent developments should be studied chronologically, emphasizing the declaration of a “New Order in East Asia” and the 1937 invasion of China. PAPER II (PROJECT WORK) Candidates will be required to undertake one project which may be any one of the following: (i) A case study. (ii) A field visit/ investigation. iii)A local history (iv) Interview/oral evidence (v) Book review/ film review/ posters/ newspapers/ advertisements/ cartoons and art The project must not be based primarily on the syllabus; students must be encouraged to produce original, creative and insightful perspectives on an allied aspect of the topic. For example, if the theme is economic development in India, the project could be on a 5-year plan. However, it would have to give the historical perspective and impact. The written outcome of the project, in the form of a 2000-word essay, should be structured as given below: A. The research question B. Abstract: it must contain the following information:- • Reason for choosing the topic. • Methods and material to be used in the investigation. • Hypothesis: the conclusion the student is hoping to draw. C. Main essay: it must follow the structure given below:- • Background and context – to be discussed very briefly. • Explanation of the theme and specific issue of the research question in the context of the background given above. • Interpretation, Analysis and Critical Evaluation of a range of evidence: the research material gathered by the student • Conclusion – whether hypothesis stands or not. • Bibliography – a list of all material referred to in the essay, including print, electronic, oral & audio-visual material, referenced correctly, in a standard format • Appendix – optional, only if it is crucial for the better understanding of the project essay. List of Suggested Projects 1. Tilak 2. Rabindranath Tagore 3. Bhagat Singh/ Chandrasekhar Azad/ Lala Lajpat Rai 4. Growth of Indian political organizations in the late 19th - early 20th centuries. 5. Change in British policy after 1857. 6. Industrialisation - Impact of the growth of industries on the life style of the people. 7. Birth of totalitarian ideologies - Fascism Communism. 8. Strands in the early 20th Century - military and economic rivalries. 9. League of Nations – Peacekeeping actions with regard to Collective Security and Weaknesses. 10. The 1920s Cultural Movement - Jazz Age. 11. Changes in nature of warfare – late 19th and early 20th century conflicts, World War I.

Evaluation Criteria Mark allocation for the Project will be as follows: Assessment objective Criteria Marks 1. Process Candidates should be able to: Identify the topic, Plan and detail a research project. Select and use appropriate research methods. 5 2. Understanding, application of knowledge and Analysis Candidates should be able to: Explain issues and themes clearly and in context. Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically a range of evidence to present reasoned, substantiated arguments/ statements. 5 3. Presentation Overall format, referencing (footnotes &/or bibliography), within word limit of 2000 words, title page, header/footer, etc. 5 4. Viva Range of questions based on the project only. 5 Total 20

