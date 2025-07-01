ISC Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ISC Maths Class 11 Syllabus 2025-2026: The ISC Class 11 Maths syllabus for the academic year 2025-2026 has been released by the ISC Board. Students can directly obtain the updated Class 11 Maths syllabus through this article. Students can view and download the ISC Class 11 Maths curriculum and syllabus here. The subject code for the same is 860. Portions A, B, and C make up the three portions of the syllabus. When attempting questions, students. The syllabus has been carefully crafted and has to be carefully looked at the questions when applying the formulas. The syllabus includes pertinent topic elaboration. The ISC class 11 maths paper for 2025-26 consists of two parts: project work and theory. To view the complete syllabus, check this full article below:
ISC Class 11 Maths Syllabus Key Highlights
There will be two papers in the Maths Language:
|
Paper I: Theory (3 hours)
|
80 Marks
|
Paper II: Project Work
|
20 Marks
ISC Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26
PAPER I: THEORY - 80 Marks
The syllabus is divided into three sections A, B and C. Section A is compulsory for all candidates. Candidates will have a choice of attempting questions from EITHER Section B OR Section C.
DISTRIBUTION OF MARKS FOR THE THEORY PAPER
|
S.No.
|
Unit
|
Total Weightage
|
SECTION A: 65 Marks
|
1.
|
Sets and Functions
|
20 Marks
|
2.
|
Algebra
|
24 Marks
|
3.
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
8 Marks
|
4.
|
Calculus
|
6 Marks
|
5.
|
Statistics & Probability
|
7 Marks
|
SECTION B: 15 marks
|
6.
|
Conic Section
|
7 Marks
|
7.
|
Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
5 Marks
|
8.
|
Mathematical Reasoning
|
3 Marks
|
OR
SECTION C: 15 Marks
|
9.
|
Statistics
|
5 Marks
|
10.
|
Correlation Analysis
|
4 Marks
|
11.
|
Index Numbers & Moving Averages
|
6 Marks
|
TOTAL
|
80 Marks
PAPER II: PROJECT WORK - 20 Marks
Candidates will be expected to have completed two projects, one from Section A and one from either Section B or Section C. Mark allocation for each Project [10 marks]:
|
Overall format
|
1 mark
|
Content
|
4 marks
|
Findings
|
2 marks
|
Viva-voce based on the Project
|
3 marks
|
Total
|
10 Marks
List of suggested assignments for Project Work:
Section A
-
Using a Venn diagram, find the number of subsets of a given set and verify that if a set has ‘n’ number of elements, the total number of subsets is 2n
-
Verify that for two sets A and B, n(A × B) = pq, where n(A) = p and n(B)= q, the total number of relations from A to B is 2pq.
-
Using Venn diagram, verify the distributive law for three given non-empty sets A, B and C.
-
Identify distinction between a relation and a function with suitable examples and illustrate graphically.
-
Establish the relationship between the measure of an angle in degrees and in radians with suitable examples by drawing a rough sketch.
-
Illustrate with the help of a model, the values of sine and cosine functions for different angles which are multiples of π/2 and π.
-
Draw the graphs of sin x, sin 2x, 2 sin x, and sin x/2 on the same graph using same coordinate axes and interpret the same.
-
Draw the graph of cos x, cos 2x, 2 cos x, and cos x/2 on the same graph using same coordinate axes and interpret the same.
-
Using argand plane, interpret geometrically, the meaning of and its integral powers.
-
Draw the graph of quadratic function. From the graph find maximum/minimum value of the function. Also determine the sign of the expression.
-
Construct a Pascal’s triangle to write a binomial expansion for a given positive integral exponent.
-
Obtain a formula for the sum of the squares/sum of cubes of ’n’ natural numbers.
-
Obtain the equation of the straight line in the normal form, for (the angle between the perpendicular to the line from the origin and the x-axis) for each of the following, on the same graph: α < 90°, 90° < α < 180°, 180° < α < 270°, 270° < α < 360°
-
Identify the variability and consistency of two sets of statistical data using the concept of coefficient of variation.
-
Construct the tree structure of the outcomes of a random experiment, when elementary events are not equally likely. Also construct a sample space by taking a suitable example.
Section B
-
Construct different types of conics by PowerPoint Presentation, or by making a model, using the concept of double cone and a plane.
-
Use focal property of ellipse to construct ellipse.
-
Use focal property of hyperbola to construct hyperbola.
-
Write geometrical significance of X coordinate, Y coordinate, and Z coordinate in space. Using the above, find the distance of the point in space from x-axis/y-axis/z-axis. Explain the above using a three-dimensional model/ power point presentation.
-
Obtain truth values of compound statements of the type by using switch connection in series.
-
Obtain truth values of compound statements of the type by using switch connection in parallel.
Section C
-
Explain the statistical significance of percentile and draw inferences of percentile for a given data.
-
Find median from the point of intersection of cumulative frequency curves (less than and more than cumulative frequency curves).
-
Describe the limitations of Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient and illustrate with suitable examples.
-
Identify the purchasing power using the concept of cost of living index number.
-
Identify the purchasing power using the concept of weighted aggregate price index number.
-
Calculate moving averages with the given even period. Plot them and as well as the original data, on the same graph.
Click the following link to download the above-mentioned material in PDF format:
|
Download ISC Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
This article summarises the whole ISC Class 11 Maths syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. By clicking on the direct link provided, students can access and download the PDF for their study needs. The course material for maths in grade 11, along with useful advice and a list of projects, is the main topic of this article.
