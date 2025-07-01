ISC Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

ISC Maths Class 11 Syllabus 2025-2026: The ISC Class 11 Maths syllabus for the academic year 2025-2026 has been released by the ISC Board. Students can directly obtain the updated Class 11 Maths syllabus through this article. Students can view and download the ISC Class 11 Maths curriculum and syllabus here. The subject code for the same is 860. Portions A, B, and C make up the three portions of the syllabus. When attempting questions, students. The syllabus has been carefully crafted and has to be carefully looked at the questions when applying the formulas. The syllabus includes pertinent topic elaboration. The ISC class 11 maths paper for 2025-26 consists of two parts: project work and theory. To view the complete syllabus, check this full article below:

There will be two papers in the Maths Language:

Paper I: Theory (3 hours) 80 Marks Paper II: Project Work 20 Marks

ISC Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2025-26

PAPER I: THEORY - 80 Marks

The syllabus is divided into three sections A, B and C. Section A is compulsory for all candidates. Candidates will have a choice of attempting questions from EITHER Section B OR Section C.

DISTRIBUTION OF MARKS FOR THE THEORY PAPER