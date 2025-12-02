ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.
The Economics assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, adhering to the standard 80 Marks (Theory) + 20 Marks (Project Work) split. The 80-mark theory paper is designed to test your knowledge across the core domains of Microeconomics and Macroeconomics, utilizing diverse question types from short objective questions to complex long-answer analytical problems requiring graphical and descriptive analysis. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage, particularly the high allocation for Microeconomic Theory and Macroeconomic concepts, is key. By providing a detailed breakdown of the assessment criteria, this guide ensures you efficiently allocate study time to high-value topics and maximize marks in the decisive 20-mark project component, guaranteeing a competitive edge in your 2026 board examination.
|
Also Check: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects
ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ISC Class 12 Economics Exam 2025–26
|
Class
|
12
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Economics
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Weightage
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment Weightage
|
20 Marks
|
Types of Questions
|
MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Medium of Exam
|
Hindi, English
ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26
ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.
|
Subject Name
|
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
|
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
|
Economics
|
80%
|
20%
ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Economics 2025-26
The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Economics exam, presented in a table format:
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
Microeconomic Theory:
|
Demand
Elasticity of Demand
Supply
|
16 marks
|
Market Mechanism
Concepts of Production
Cost and Revenue
|
12 marks
|
Main Market Forms and Equilibrium of a firm
|
12 marks
|
Macroeconomics
|
Theory of Income and Employment
|
8 marks
|
Money and Banking
|
8 marks
|
Balance of payments and exchange rate
|
6 marks
|
Public Finance
|
6 marks
|
National Income
|
12 marks
|
Total
|
80
ISC Class 12 Economics Question Format 2025-26
Here's a tabular format showing the types of questions for the ISC Class 12 Economics exam 2026, along with their weightage in percentage:
|
Sections
|
Type of Questions
|
No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Section-A
|
Objective/Very Short Answer Questions
|
16 of 1 marks each
|
16
|
Section-B
|
Short Answer Questions
|
8 of 4 marks each
|
32
|
Section-C
|
Long Answer Questions
|
4 of 8 marks each
|
32
Also Check:
ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: All Subjects
ISC Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation