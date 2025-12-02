ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.

The Economics assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, adhering to the standard 80 Marks (Theory) + 20 Marks (Project Work) split. The 80-mark theory paper is designed to test your knowledge across the core domains of Microeconomics and Macroeconomics, utilizing diverse question types from short objective questions to complex long-answer analytical problems requiring graphical and descriptive analysis. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage, particularly the high allocation for Microeconomic Theory and Macroeconomic concepts, is key. By providing a detailed breakdown of the assessment criteria, this guide ensures you efficiently allocate study time to high-value topics and maximize marks in the decisive 20-mark project component, guaranteeing a competitive edge in your 2026 board examination.