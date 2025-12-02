Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 2, 2025, 10:06 IST

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026: Get the complete breakdown of ISC Economics Class 12  exam format, marking scheme, and topic-based mark distribution to guide students in preparing for the board exams.

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life. 

The Economics assessment is rigorously structured for 100 marks, adhering to the standard 80 Marks (Theory) + 20 Marks (Project Work) split. The 80-mark theory paper is designed to test your knowledge across the core domains of Microeconomics and Macroeconomics, utilizing diverse question types from short objective questions to complex long-answer analytical problems requiring graphical and descriptive analysis. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage, particularly the high allocation for Microeconomic Theory and Macroeconomic concepts, is key. By providing a detailed breakdown of the assessment criteria, this guide ensures you efficiently allocate study time to high-value topics and maximize marks in the decisive 20-mark project component, guaranteeing a competitive edge in your 2026 board examination.

Also Check: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26: All Subjects

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam 2025–26

Class

12

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Economics

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

80 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

20 Marks

Types of Questions

MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Medium of Exam

Hindi, English

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2025-26

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

Economics

80%

20%

ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Economics 2025-26

The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Economics exam, presented in a table format:

Chapter

Marks

Microeconomic Theory:

Demand

Elasticity of Demand

Supply

16 marks

Market Mechanism

Concepts of Production

Cost and Revenue

12 marks

Main Market Forms and Equilibrium of a firm

12  marks

Macroeconomics

Theory of Income and Employment

8  marks

Money and Banking

8 marks

Balance of payments and exchange rate

6 marks

Public Finance

6 marks

National Income

12 marks

Total

80

ISC Class 12 Economics Question Format 2025-26

Here's a tabular format showing the types of questions for the ISC Class 12 Economics exam 2026, along with their weightage in percentage:

Sections

Type of Questions

No of Questions

Marks

Section-A

Objective/Very Short Answer Questions

16 of 1 marks each

16

Section-B

Short Answer Questions

8 of 4 marks each

32

Section-C

Long Answer Questions

4 of 8 marks each

32

Also Check:

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26: All Subjects

ISC Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26

 

Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

