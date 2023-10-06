ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-Wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Geography Paper Pattern 2024: Check the in-depth exam pattern, unitwise distribution of marks and the marking scheme of the ISC Class 12 Geography exam 2024 here.

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The current academic year is in full swing, and students are hard at work preparing for the final board exam to be held at the end of the term. The CISCE board has released the revised and updated syllabus for ISC class 12 Geography, along with specimen papers and previous year's papers to aid in students’ optimal exam preparation.

However, getting good marks in the ISC Class 12 exams is not just about studying. Students must focus their efforts and prepare in a structured way. You must know the topic-wise marks distribution, type of questions and how to answer them. The length of the answer should be proportional to their weightage.

On that note, we bring you the ISC Class 12 Geography exam pattern and marking scheme of the 2023-24 exam session. Geography is an important exam for humanities students in class 12 and is already quite lengthy. Be sure to follow the ISC class 12 Geography exam pattern and keep the marks distribution in mind while studying.

ISC Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and Blueprint

Exam Rules:

The 2024 Geography Theory exam will consist of 70 marks and a duration of three hours.

The practical and project work paper will cover 30 marks.

15 minutes will be allotted to all candidates for reading the question paper, and any writing will be forbidden during this time.

Exam Pattern:

The paper will comprise three sections A, B and C, and all are compulsory to attempt. Only sections B and C will have a choice between questions.

Section A consists of objective / very short answer questions.

Section B consists of short answer questions.

Section C consists of long answer questions.

Section Type of Questions Total Questions Marks A Objective/Very Short Answer 2 14 B Short Answer Questions 7 28 C Long Answer Questions 4 28

Paper II: Project Work

Evaluation of Practical Work and Project Work will be as follows:

Practical file (Sessional Record): 10 marks

Assignment (Project Report): 10 marks

Viva voce: 10 mark