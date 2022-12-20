ISRO Recruitment 2022-2023 for 526 Assistant, UDC and Steno Posts Across India: Check Application Form Here

ISRO Recruitment 2022-2023: Indian Space Research Organization issued a notice for the recruitment of 526 Assistants, Junior Personal Assistants, Upper Division Clerk and Stenographers. Check the Notification and Online Application Link.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer. ISRO will up 525 vacancies for the said posts. This is a good opportunity for government job seekers. ISRO Vacancies shall be filled across the country including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hassan, Hyderabad, Sriharikota, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

In order to get this opportunity, the candidates are required to apply online from 20 December 2022 at isro.gov.in and the last date for application is 09 January 2023. However,the payment can be made up to 11 Jan 2023. Before applying for ISRO Recruitment 2022, the candidate should fulfil the required eligibility criteria. The candidates can check the other details related to ISRO Vacancy 2022 such as the selection process, age limit and other details below:

ISRO Application Form

ISRO Notification PDF

ISRO Vacancy Details

Location Assistant Jr Personal Assistant UDC Stenographer Personal (DoS) PA (DoS) Ahmedabad 26 5 Bangalore 125 60 16 14 Hassan 16 1 Hyderabad 35 16 2 1 Sriharikota 54 24 Thiruvananthap

uram 83 45 1 New Delhi - 24 Total 339 153 16 142 3 1

ISRO Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Personal Assistant/ Stenographer - Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10 point scale as declared by any recognised University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University or Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10- point scale as declared by any recognised Board/ University, with a pre-requisite condition that Diploma should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University. One-year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer. A minimum speed of 60 w.p.m. in English Stenography.

Assistant/UDC - Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognized University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University.

Age Limit:

Gen - 28 years

OBC - 31 years

SC/ST - 33 years

Salary:

Rs. 25,500/- p.m

Selection Process for ISRO Recruitment 2022

Applicants are required to appear for:

Written Exam Skill Test

How to Apply for ISRO Recruitment 2023 ?

Go to the official website of the ISRO and visit the career page On the homepage, click on the apply online link Provide all the required details Pay application fee

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-